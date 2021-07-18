International
Is Antarctica a country? | CNN Travel
It is the least visited, least populated continent in the world. On the best day, it is extremely difficult to reach. And yet, the attraction of the unknown and the desire to tread on every continent have encouraged travelers to try to make their way to the South Pole.
Still, for the world’s obsessive catalogers, Antarctica is hard to classify. It’s not a place, so can you skip it from a bucket list? Who controls it? If there was a capital, where would it be? What would be the mother tongue?
A national flag for a country without a nation
These were among the questions Evan Townsend asked himself when he enrolled in two of the first places to work at McMurdo Station, the U.S.-based base in Antarctica.
Townsend, a Boston elementary school teacher, knew he had a strict baggage limit when he went to Antarctica to work as a support staff – all are limited to 85 85, he says, which should include clothes, toilets, medicines, electronics and anything else they may want or need during their stay.
One day, Townsend and some colleagues took the Pride flag outside and shot their photos to post on social media. The photos ended up becoming an international story, with many media outlets saying the exit was the first Pride parade in Antarctica.
“That was when I realized the power of flags,” says Townsend. “On the one hand, I am completely isolated on the edge of the Earth. And on the other hand, I am part of this global community.”
Flag “South True” Townsend created to represent Antarctica
Courtesy Evan Townsend / True South
Despite not having a background in design, Townsend identified himself as a “stupid” for a long time and started playing with the idea of creating a flag to represent Antarctica.
“I wanted it to be a neutral flag, for sure,” Townsend says. “It’s a special design, it’s a special color, to make sure it has nothing to do with any particular group or nationality. I wanted it to be something that had a lot of symbolism, but it was quite simple that people could apply their perception of Antarctica and their understanding of the continent itself to the flag. “
Swedish nurse Johanna Davidsson did not head to the South Pole aiming for a world record – but she did leave anyway.
The name of the flag project, True South, also has its significance.
“‘True south’ literally means heading towards the south geographic pole, as opposed to the magnetic south that would lead to the south magnetic pole,” explains Townsend. “aims to represent the common goals and values with which the Antarctic community can orient itself.”
And Townsend has no plans to mark or protect the copyright of the flag model, as he believes it should belong to the whole world.
“The best flags are flags that get their meaning and power from the people who run them,” he adds.
Who is responsible here, anyway?
Townsend is just one of many people across the globe who transfer from Antarctica, even if they are never able to visit and see the country for themselves.
So what about the southernmost continent that continues to enter humans?
In a world that is more interconnected than ever, Antarctica remains one of the few places most people know nothing about.
The only permanent installations are a handful of science stations, which employ only scientists and their support staff – a term that includes everyone from chiefs and maintenance staff to electricians and airport managers.
It is common for people to do a lot of tasks. Townsend worked in the food service, as a bartender and as a craft room manager during his tenure. At its peak, the population of human Antarctica is close to 10,000.
Among the points they agreed on was that Antarctica should be “used only for peaceful purposes” and that science would be at the forefront of any development or solution there. Army members are allowed to be there, but only in supporting roles.
Although few people live there, Antarctica’s sphere of influence is massive. Climate change has caused the continent to shrink. And despite the existence of the treaty, world politics has changed and new players of power – namely China – have emerged in Antarctica.
The True South flag flies alongside the flags of the 12 original Antarctic Treaty signatories at the ceremonial South Pole.
Courtesy Lisa Minelli / True South
Klaus Dodds, Professor of Geopolitics at the University of London, is the author of several books on the polar regions, most recently The Arctic: A Very Brief Introduction, published in June 2021.
“Items are simply taken from Antarctica. Information, ice, resources like seals and whales and fish,” he says. “The fragility of Antarctica, I think, represents the fragility of the wider world.”
While climate change is the biggest impact in Antarctica, there is another key factor that will increase more significantly as pandemic ebbs – tourism.
The future of the seventh continent
Currently, the United States is the single largest source of tourism in Antarctica, but China is growing rapidly in second place, and Dodds believes it will top the list within a decade.
As countries move to power with military bases and political maneuvers, Antarctica has become another place for their rivalries – and fears – to play out.
“No one can answer the question of who owns Antarctica,” Dodds said.
“I think Antarctica represents, in essence, not only the idealism that the treaty represents, but it also represents the supremely contradictory nature of humanity in general. So for all the things we want to celebrate in Antarctica, there is also the ugliness of humanity.”
He points to some great successes: Antarctica was the first continent to be completely free of nuclear weapons. Alsoshte also demilitarized.
Another example of the continent’s potential for beauty and unity? The flag of the True South, which Dodds admires.
“(It) is a well-intentioned reminder that Antarctica is a miracle. Antarctica must represent the best of us all.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/is-antarctica-a-country-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]