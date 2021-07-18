Is Antarctica a country? | CNN Travel

(CNN) As long as people knew about its existence, they wanted to visit it ANTARCTICA

It is the least visited, least populated continent in the world. On the best day, it is extremely difficult to reach. And yet, the attraction of the unknown and the desire to tread on every continent have encouraged travelers to try to make their way to the South Pole.

Still, for the world’s obsessive catalogers, Antarctica is hard to classify. It’s not a place, so can you skip it from a bucket list? Who controls it? If there was a capital, where would it be? What would be the mother tongue?

A national flag for a country without a nation

These were among the questions Evan Townsend asked himself when he enrolled in two of the first places to work at McMurdo Station, the U.S.-based base in Antarctica.

Townsend, a Boston elementary school teacher, knew he had a strict baggage limit when he went to Antarctica to work as a support staff – all are limited to 85 85, he says, which should include clothes, toilets, medicines, electronics and anything else they may want or need during their stay.

Since one of his tasks would be to administer the arts and crafts room at the base, he wanted to bring some decorations with him but knew he had to keep it light. Townsend chose The flag of pride – weighed almost nothing, but its importance was heavy.

One day, Townsend and some colleagues took the Pride flag outside and shot their photos to post on social media. The photos ended up becoming an international story, with many media outlets saying the exit was the first Pride parade in Antarctica.

“That was when I realized the power of flags,” says Townsend. “On the one hand, I am completely isolated on the edge of the Earth. And on the other hand, I am part of this global community.”

Flag “South True” Townsend created to represent Antarctica Courtesy Evan Townsend / True South

Despite not having a background in design, Townsend identified himself as a “stupid” for a long time and started playing with the idea of ​​creating a flag to represent Antarctica.

He went in dark blue for Southern Ocean waters and white for the landscape, with an isosceles triangle in the center to represent the icy peaks of Antarctica.

“I wanted it to be a neutral flag, for sure,” Townsend says. “It’s a special design, it’s a special color, to make sure it has nothing to do with any particular group or nationality. I wanted it to be something that had a lot of symbolism, but it was quite simple that people could apply their perception of Antarctica and their understanding of the continent itself to the flag. “

The name of the flag project, True South, also has its significance.

“‘True south’ literally means heading towards the south geographic pole, as opposed to the magnetic south that would lead to the south magnetic pole,” explains Townsend. “aims to represent the common goals and values ​​with which the Antarctic community can orient itself.”

And Townsend has no plans to mark or protect the copyright of the flag model, as he believes it should belong to the whole world.

“The best flags are flags that get their meaning and power from the people who run them,” he adds.

Who is responsible here, anyway?

Townsend is just one of many people across the globe who transfer from Antarctica, even if they are never able to visit and see the country for themselves.

So what about the southernmost continent that continues to enter humans?

In a world that is more interconnected than ever, Antarctica remains one of the few places most people know nothing about.

There is no indigenous population in Antarctica, and human activity there is still relatively recent.

The only permanent installations are a handful of science stations, which employ only scientists and their support staff – a term that includes everyone from chiefs and maintenance staff to electricians and airport managers.

It is common for people to do a lot of tasks. Townsend worked in the food service, as a bartender and as a craft room manager during his tenure. At its peak, the population of human Antarctica is close to 10,000.

In 1959, 12 countries – including Japan, South Africa, France, the United Kingdom, Argentina and what was then the USSR – signed Antarctic Treaty in Washington, DC.

Among the points they agreed on was that Antarctica should be “used only for peaceful purposes” and that science would be at the forefront of any development or solution there. Army members are allowed to be there, but only in supporting roles.

Although few people live there, Antarctica’s sphere of influence is massive. Climate change has caused the continent to shrink. And despite the existence of the treaty, world politics has changed and new players of power – namely China – have emerged in Antarctica.

The True South flag flies alongside the flags of the 12 original Antarctic Treaty signatories at the ceremonial South Pole. Courtesy Lisa Minelli / True South

Klaus Dodds, Professor of Geopolitics at the University of London, is the author of several books on the polar regions, most recently The Arctic: A Very Brief Introduction, published in June 2021.

“Items are simply taken from Antarctica. Information, ice, resources like seals and whales and fish,” he says. “The fragility of Antarctica, I think, represents the fragility of the wider world.”

While climate change is the biggest impact in Antarctica, there is another key factor that will increase more significantly as pandemic ebbs – tourism.

The future of the seventh continent

About 90% of tourists in Antarctica come by boat. These trips are expensive and most travelers spend only a few hours on land before boarding the boat and returning.

Currently, the United States is the single largest source of tourism in Antarctica, but China is growing rapidly in second place, and Dodds believes it will top the list within a decade.

Some destinations, such as the tourist city of Argentina Ushuaia and Australia Hobart , make money from these tourists because of their location as the last pre-Antarctic call ports. Dodds predicts that the next decade will see numerous cruise ship companies open Antarctic routes and more cruise companies investing in the continent’s infrastructure.

As countries move to power with military bases and political maneuvers, Antarctica has become another place for their rivalries – and fears – to play out.

“No one can answer the question of who owns Antarctica,” Dodds said.

“I think Antarctica represents, in essence, not only the idealism that the treaty represents, but it also represents the supremely contradictory nature of humanity in general. So for all the things we want to celebrate in Antarctica, there is also the ugliness of humanity.”

He points to some great successes: Antarctica was the first continent to be completely free of nuclear weapons. Alsoshte also demilitarized.

Another example of the continent’s potential for beauty and unity? The flag of the True South, which Dodds admires.

“(It) is a well-intentioned reminder that Antarctica is a miracle. Antarctica must represent the best of us all.”