8 foreign universities are eager to set up campuses in India





NEW DELHI: Eight foreign universities, including each in the top 50 and 100 in the Times Higher Education 2021 World University Rankings, said they would be interested in establishing their own international campuses in India. Five of these are American universities and each from the UK, Australia and Canada.

In a survey of 43 internationally ranked universities, 16 said they were not considering a campus here and 16 others were undecided. The eight who expressed interest claimed that they would prefer Indian students to start to ensure sufficient enrollment and sustainability of their venture.

The National Branch Campus Establishment Survey in India, by the National Institute of Education Planning and Administration (NIEPA), a central government funded to be considered a university, was conducted between December 21, 2020 to February 12, 2021 to extract responses from The top 200 universities of the World University Rankings 2021 on their views on setting up their international campuses in India. Respondents include three of the top 10.

According to the report, the eight respondents who indicated that they definitely consider India as a potential destination for the establishment of international branch campuses said that there is a need for a liberal regulatory framework to improve India ‘s attractiveness. This is of particular importance because the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had recommended to allow only universities from the category of top 100 in the ranking of world universities to operate in India.

According to Eldho Mathews, Deputy Advisor, International Cooperation Unit, NIEPA, Contrary to popular belief, foreign universities in the main category are also interested in establishing their own campuses in India. But most of them are using a wait-and-see approach as government rules and regulations have not yet been drafted.

Of the 43 universities that took part in the survey, 14 are from the UK, 13 from the US and 6 are from Canada. Nine of these universities are in the top 50 of the Times Higher Education World Rankings and 30 are in the top 150 rankings.

The survey also sought views on the preferred campus model, and the report suggested that the number of universities that prefer some form of connection to government-run institutions or direct government assistance is higher than placement with private assistance or no outside assistance.

Promoting different models of branch campuses would be helpful in attracting more universities. Similarly, universities that are willing to offer programs that are relevant to the country’s skills needs should be given priority, Mathews said.

Some of the models suggested in the report are the US-based Webster University in the Netherlands, the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom in Ningbo, China, and the partnership of the Singapore Institute of Management with the University at the University School of Management in Buffalo (UB), located at New York State University in Buffalo for his Bachelor of Science degree program in business administration offered in Singapore, among others.

