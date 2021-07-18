



BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) At least four people died while attending a weekend at a country music festival in southern Michigan, including three men who allegedly underwent carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer, authorities said Saturday. Watch: Videos show Macedonian Taco Bell parking flood

Two other men were in critical condition at a hospital from the same exposure, Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said. The five men were in their early 20s. A distraught friend called 911 around 1:30 p.m. when he had not heard from them during the Michigan International Speedway Festival, 80 miles west of Detroit. They were standing in a campground off the festival grounds in Woodstock Township. This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected exposure of carbon monoxide from a generator located very close to the travel trailer, the sheriff’s officesaidon Twitter. From the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office: On July 17, at approximately 1:27 p.m., Lenawee County Distpatch received a 911 call about people not responding to a campground in Woodstock Township, Michigan during the Fastest Horse Festival. pic.twitter.com/DBlAkX89tb – Lenawee County (@lenaweecounty) July 17, 2021 Separately, state police reported the death of a 30-year-old woman, Melissa Havens from Croswell. The cause and manner was unknown, state police said, though investigators were looking for a suspect. Meteor shower Perseid 2021: This is the time to watch the stunning show

Detectives want the public to know that there is no danger or threat to people attending the music festival, state policesaid DEATH INVESTIGATION: Detectives from the First Circuit Special Investigation Section are investigating the death of a 30-year-old female from Croswell, MI at the Faster Horse Festival in Cambridge Township, Lenawee County. – MSP First Circle (@MSPFirstDist) July 17, 2021 The three-day festival is scheduled to end on Sunday. His titles include Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.



