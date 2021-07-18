NBA Draft 2021: What are the international prospects to recognize? Profiles on Alperen Sengun and Usman Garuba | NBA.com Australia

The 2021 NBA Draft is almost here, set for Thursday, July 29th.

Every year, there are a handful of international players who enter the draft group as relatively unknown to ordinary fans. In the past, we have seen some of these players flourish in the All-Stars and MVP, with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets reigning MVP Nikola Jokic as the most recent examples.

So what are the international perspectives you need to know in this year’s draft class?

We have already profiled the possible lottery selection of Josh Giddey, an Australian guard with a game-making ability that compares to another former NBL Rising Stars graduate in the 2021 NM NM Ball of the Year LaMelo.

But there are two other possible lottery choices coming from outside the 2021 class that you will want to get acquainted with on the night of the draw.

Alperen Sengn Besiktas (TSL, Turkey)

Position:Front / Center

Age:18

Measurements:6-foot-9, 243 pounds.

Luan si:Nikola Vucevic, Al Horford

Sengun is one of the biggest cards in the NBA 2021 Project class. Where he will land on retreat night remains a mystery, as the big 6-foot-10, 18-year-old man can go as high as 10- you, but as low as the lottery.

Draw with Sengu: he is an international perspective that has already flourished against the old competition in one of the best leagues in the world (Turkish Super League). And he was not just a strong player, Sengun was the MVP this past season.

Averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 64.6 percent from the field, Sengun placed his name on the map as a top-level prospect with a potential glass ceiling, waiting to break Level NBA.

He is more of a great traditional man, but has tremendous skills to make play for his position. Sengun is a physical presence inside and in the glass, but he is also more than calm to start the transition attack outside the defensive jumps. He does most of his damage as a scorer back to basket in attack, with impressive footwork and a handful of moves capable of getting a bucket inside, ending up with power.

He has an excellent vision on the court as a passer-by and is a multifaceted threat as a simple man in pickups and spins due to his advanced skills. Sengun displayed a consistency in the paint as a defensive anchor and defensive rim, but it will be interesting to see how he performs against a more athletic competition in the NBA. He is not calm enough to protect the wings and guards on the perimeter, so he will have to find a sweet spot on the defense, but he invites contact and showed some shot-blocking pieces to keep inside.

One of the biggest questions in Sengun’s game is his jump and ability to extend the floor, as the prospect hit just 19 percent out of 3 (in 21 attempts) for Besiktas last season. However, he shot 81.2 percent from the free kick, which warns well of his future touch.

With his resume, measurements and sophisticated skills, Sengun has the potential to beofsteal the NBA Draft 2021.

Usman Garuba Real Madrid (ACB League, Spain)

Position:Front / Center

Age:19

Measurements:6-foot-8, 229 pounds.

Luan si: PJ Washington, Bruno Fernando

Garuba is another wild cardio in the NBA 2021 Project class, with predictions ranging from the late lottery to the early 20s. The difference between him and Sengun is that Garuba, at the age of 19, seems to have more perspective than the player now.

However, entering the drafting process, Garuba embellishes his style. Playing in what is widely regarded as the best league in the world outside the NBA, Garuba was voted EuroLeague Rising Star of the Year and ACB League Rising Star of the Year in 2021. He also played a role at Real Madrid taking home 2019 ACB League Championship.

Founded NBA players like Doncic and Ricky Rubio in Real Madrid and ACB League record books, Garuba surpassed Doncic as the youngest starter in Real Madrid history in 2019. He also surpassed Doncic as the youngest player in ACB history to recorded a double-double in a game as Rubio jumped as the youngest player in ACB history to post an efficiency rating (PER) over 24.

Garuba is a high-energy forward force whose impact is felt most on the defensive side.

He is an extremely agile defender, who warns well of today’s NBA, with the rapid transition to perimeter but the strength and physicality to strengthen in paint. He has excellent instincts to come up with steals or auxiliary blocks and is aggressive in tracking jumps on the windshield.

He has a very crude attacking skill set, which is cause for concern for any team that Garuba chooses. He is not an extraordinary athlete, but he is fast to get off the ground and finish with power and runs the lane quickly in transition. Hestruggles to create his offense and has not displayed any kind of steady touch like an off-key shooter. He struggled for 71 3 last season, converting to a rate of 33.8 percent, which indicates a willingness to add him to his arsenal, but poor free-kick percentages raise questions about his potential as a shooter. .

Determining his attacking role will be the deciding factor in Garuba’s ceiling as a player at the next level, but his defense, attitude and haste should be enough for a team to take a plane against him in the middle of the round. first.

