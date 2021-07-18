Floods in Europe: Large-scale destruction revealed as water recedes





Deadly floods in Western Europe Bundeswehr soldiers, the German armed forces, search for flood victims in submerged vehicles on the highway in Erftstadt, West Germany, on July 17th. Deadly floods in Western Europe Water flows over a square in front of a house in Bischofswiesen, Germany, on Saturday, July 17th. Deadly floods in Western Europe A resident of Arcen, the Netherlands, watches the rising waters of the Maas River. Deadly floods in Western Europe A man stands in front of a dilapidated house after floods caused extensive damage in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, West Germany, on July 17th. Deadly floods in Western Europe A water level gauge in Arcen, the Netherlands, shows the water rising on July 17th. Dutch officials ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people in the municipality of Venlo, as the Maas River was rising there faster than expected. Deadly floods in Western Europe This aerial photo shows the floods in Erftstadt, Germany, on July 16th. Deadly floods in Western Europe A man cleans water and mud from his flooded house in Ensival, Belgium, on July 16th. Deadly floods in Western Europe People collect garbage in the pedestrian area of ​​Bad Muenstereifel, West Germany. Deadly floods in Western Europe The Steinbach Dam near Euskirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia is seen after the flood. Deadly floods in Western Europe Firefighters pass near a car that was damaged by flooding in Schuld, Germany. Deadly floods in Western Europe People place sandbags in Roermond, the Netherlands, on July 16th. Deadly floods in Western Europe A woman sorts through clothing at a shelter in Liege, Belgium, on Friday. Deadly floods in Western Europe A woman walks up the stairs of her damaged house in Ensival, Belgium. Deadly floods in Western Europe A man walks through a flooded part of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, on Thursday. Deadly floods in Western Europe A regional train sits in flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany. Deadly floods in Western Europe People use boats to evacuate after the Meuse River broke its shores during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium. Deadly floods in Western Europe People look at a railway crossing that was destroyed by flooding in Priorei, Germany. Deadly floods in Western Europe Men walk through damaged houses in Schuld, Germany. Deadly floods in Western Europe A man observes what remains of his house in Schuld. Deadly floods in Western Europe Water from the Ahr River flows near a damaged bridge in Schuld. Deadly floods in Western Europe The deportees boarded a bus in Valkenburg aan de Geul, The Netherlands. Deadly floods in Western Europe A car floats on the Meuse River during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday. Deadly floods in Western Europe People walk on a damaged road in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. Deadly floods in Western Europe A resident uses a bucket to remove water from an indoor basement in Hagen, Germany. Deadly floods in Western Europe A man and a woman stand on top of their house while watching the flood waters in Geulle, the Netherlands. Deadly floods in Western Europe Homes were damaged by floods in Insul, Germany, on Thursday. Deadly floods in Western Europe A man descends a ladder in an attempt to cut his free boat on the Meuse River in Liege, Belgium. Deadly floods in Western Europe The caravans and campers are partially submerged in Roermond, the Netherlands. Deadly floods in Western Europe A destroyed building is seen in an area affected by the flood of Schuld, Germany. Deadly floods in Western Europe People walk on flood waters in Stansstad, Switzerland. Deadly floods in Western Europe The cars are covered in debris in Hagen, Germany. Deadly floods in Western Europe An area affected by the flood of Schuld, Germany.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/18/europe/western-europe-floods-sunday-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos