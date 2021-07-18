International
UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Protecting the World Treasures
In Icelandic, “Vatnajökull” means “water glacier”. At over 3,000 square miles, this massive ice cap covers more than eight percent of Iceland.
“I remember the first time I saw a glacier, it moved my heart – I could not have imagined that this mass of ice existed,” said Agata, a guide in Vatnajökull National Park when correspondent Conor Knighton visited the pre-pandemic.
Vatnajökull is one of the largest glaciers in all of Europe and has another important difference: It was recently recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.
Sure surest sounds impressive – but what is actually called a World Heritage Site means? And what to do a coral reef in Australia, a cave in Kentucky, and an entire city in Peru have in common?
Knighton headed to an office building in Paris to get some answers.
“The idea of the convention is to protect the most prominent sites – those of extraordinary universal value to all of humanity – for future generations,” said Mechtild Rössler, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, located in the shadow of Eiffel Tower (itself part of another World Heritage Site).
UNESCO – the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – adopted the World Heritage Convention in 1972. Their first list of prominent sites included 12 points, starting with Churches carved in Ethiopia to Yellowstone National Park.
Today, there are more than 1,100 World Heritage Sites. There are important cultural sites as well Taj Mahal of India AND Prehistoric mounds Cahokia, Missouri; and impressive natural sites, as well Jurassic coast of England, and Botswana Okavango Delta.
This week, the committee is meeting practically, considering dozens of possible additions to the list.
Rössler said, “I get a lot of letters every day. People write, ‘Why is this church, or this city, or this park, not protected by UNESCO? ”
For starters, World Heritage Sites must be designated by their country of birth and meet at least one of the ten criteria set. It could be a masterpiece of “human creative genius”, or it could be the most important habitat for a specific animal.
Appreciated Vatnajökull of Iceland geologically significantly
“It’s a combination of the great forces of nature: ice and fire and the different forms of earth they create,” said Helga nrnadóttir, a park manager for Vatnajökull.
Knighton asked, “I have seen the ice; where is the fire?”
“It’s under the ice,” she replied. Vatnajökull sits on top of an active volcano.
Icelandic officials spent years preparing a 362-page submission to gain UNESCO approval in 2019.
2020 was the first year that UNESCO did not name a new site – the pandemic preceded the committee’s annual meeting.
Knighton asked, “It seems to be a brand name in a way. Is it more than that? Is it more than just a brand?”
“Much is much more than a brand,” Rössler replied. “A brand is very important, but it really is an international protection system.”
While UNESCO monitors countries, it does not usually fund them. The strength of the organization is largely related to its prestige. “Because it has this recognition, also the tourism industry is investing around these countries because these are certainly the main attractions,” Rössler said. “So, you see, World Heritage status helps.”
But what UNESCO gives, it can also take away.
In 2009, Germany’s Dresden Elbe Valley was removed from the World Heritage list after a modern bridge was built along the landscape. Rössler said, “I think it was a wake-up call, that you can not just do what you want. You can not make a development that could threaten the reasons why the site was ranked in the first place.”
There are currently 53 sites on what is known as the World Heritage Risk List.
Disa, si Palmyra in Syria, are threatened because they are in conflict zones.
Others, like the tropical forest of Sumatra, are threatened due to illegal hunting and continuous agricultural exploitation.
The US currently is not part of UNESCO; officially left in early 2019, thanks to a conflict dating back to a 2011 vote in which UNESCO recognized Palestine as a member. This prompted a law that prevents the U.S. from funding any UN agency that recognizes an independent Palestine.
But Rössler hopes the U.S. will return to the organization it once helped create. “Not only do US countries benefit greatly from World Heritage Status, but many American tourists around the world benefit from visits to World Heritage Sites and their preservation and presentation,” she said.
In fact, the US recently got another name; 20th century architecture by Frank Lloyd Wright was added to the list in 2019. Eight buildings, from the Falling Water in Pennsylvania to the Hollyhock House in Los Angeles, are considered World Heritage worthy.
Back in Vatnajökull National Park, as with all places, just one list does not change much in the short term. Except, perhaps, of perceptions.
“It makes you really proud,” said Helga Árnadóttir. “It was of great value to Icelanders, but now it is of great value to the whole world.”
