Nun Ewam Revives Montana Global Buddhist Ties | Regional News

ARLEE Jetsunma Jamyang Palmo looks home to the Garden of a Thousand Buddhas, even though her regular home stands on the other side of the planet.

I do not find any change in the landscape, said the master teacher of Buddhist practices and philosophy, surrounded by flowers and statues of the public meditation space. Any sanctuary or sanctuary or pilgrimage site can affect a practitioner.

The garden and its former farm houses turned to teaching on the east side of Highway 93 north of Arlee has attracted visitors from all over the world since it was founded in 2001. It may seem out of place among the Flathead Indian Reservation, thousands miles away from the Tibetan home of Nyingma Buddhism.

His spiritual leader, Gochen Tulku Sang-ngag Rinpoche, chose the site based on a personal vision he had as a child in Tibet that was realized during a study visit to Montana.

Rinpoche also chose Palmo for primary school teacher at Nunnery Leaf Turquoise in Pharping, a major Buddhist center outside Kathmandu, Nepal. Her title, Jetsunma, means revered in Tibetan and refers to her status as the first woman to receive full ordination.

She now serves at the Ewams Learning Center in Siliguri, India, a city in West Bengal, located on an Indian coast between Nepal and Bhutan in the Himalayas. The center there opened its monastery and temple in January 2019.

The entire nation of Nepal can be brought within the borders of Montana. But it holds 30 million people and at least 60 known ethnicities, compared to Montana just over 1 million inhabitants.

That said, Montana is no stranger to multicultural coexistence. With eight Indian reserves representing 13 federally recognized tribes as well as a history of international immigration, the Big Sky Country has many people. Missoula even hosted one of the original relocations of Tibetan refugees in the 1970s.

One of Palmos missions while in Montana is learning a Buddhist treatise known as The Lion Noise, which explains how anyone has the potential to achieve Buddhist enlightenment. As explained on the Ewam website, If they did not have that potential, the rest of Buddhist teaching would be an interesting but useless philosophy.

She tries to come to Montana every year to teach for a month in the Garden of a Thousand Buddhas. Last year during the COVID pandemic, that visit had to be postponed as trips around the world went to sleep to control the spread of the virus.

I was stuck in India, Palmo said. But we kept learning. We were not allowed to go outside the monastery.

Many of her students are taking a course that usually lasts five years. The pandemic interruption has extended that deadline because the fifth year requires personal training.

It’s only for serious practitioners who have received empowerment and guidance, Palmo said.

Palmos’s assistant, Sonam Sangmo, said Ewam teachers saw an increase in internet interest immediately after the COVID pandemic spread last year. Many classes moved to remote formats. But personal contact is still valued.

We welcome anyone who wants to have an audience with Jetsunma or Rinpoche if they are present, Sangmo said. We would not fire any students. You do not have to be a Buddhist because it is simply a one-on-one conversation.

Someone has to make an email request to schedule such an appointment. The best address is [email protected].