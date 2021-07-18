



The stadium is Qatar’s Ras Abu Aboud Stadium – the first to be demolished in World Cup history.

Formed by 974 transport containers at the top of Doha port, Ras Abu Aboud will host seven matches until the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

All containers are made of recycled steel and the number – 974 – symbolizes the Qatari number dialing code.

Both is a symbol of the country’s commitment to sustainability and a reflection of its identity.

Upon completion of the tournament, many parts of the arena – including all moving seats, containers and even the roof – will be dismantled and repositioned for use in other sporting or non-sporting events, inside or outside Qatar. “The 40,000-seat site can be completely dismantled and transported to be rebuilt in another location; or you can build two 20,000-seat sites,” Mohammed Al Atwan, project manager for Ras Abu Aboud, told CNN. “Indeed, all parts can be donated to places that need sports infrastructure. This is the beauty of the stadium – the heritage possibilities are endless.” Along with the opportunities he says he offers, Qatar hopes the stadium will be a track for future football competitions. READ: 2022 World Cup: Qatar ready to vehemently deny allegations of workers’ rights abuses The challenge of sustainability or FIFA report in June It is estimated that the 2022 World Cup will produce up to 3.6 million tons of carbon dioxide, which is 1.5 million tons more CO2 than created by the 2018 tournament in Russia. However, the Gulf state is committed to delivering a carbon-neutral World Cup through emissions compensation – before, during and after the event. Organizers have promised sustainable construction methods while building the tournament infrastructure, such as the Ras Abu Abboud Stadium, adding that they have purchased “building materials that maximize resource efficiency and reduce emissions, waste and impacts on biodiversity”. READ: Euro 2020: Azzurri’s victory over England captures the ‘rebirth’ of Italian football The SC says it is committed to maintaining sustainability a key focus throughout the tour – an example of this is planting trees and plants around World Cup infrastructure to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. The responsibility, however, does not lie solely with the organizers. Qatar says it will provide recommendations to attendees and tour participants on how they can reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, including travel, accommodation and food and drink. Once the show is over, Qatar says it will offset any emissions generated during the tour by building two mega power plants over the next 10-15 years, and proactively supporting sustainable, low-carbon events in Qatar and the region. The reuse of stadium parts is a reflection of this effort. “Sustainability and legacy have always been at the forefront of Qatar’s planning and preparations for the World Cup,” Al Atwan said. When it came to the stadium model, Al Atwan said mobility was the main consideration for choosing transport containers like building blocks. Containers are created to be transported, either by air or by sea, but when combined together to form a whole, they become a solid structure. This ended up reducing the waste generated on site during construction, says Al Atwan, adding that Ras Abu Aboud Stadium has set a benchmark for the sustainable and green infrastructure of mega-sports events. Unlike the other seven Qatari countries in 2022, the temporary nature of Ras Abu Aboud meant that less building materials were required, keeping construction costs down and shortening the time needed to complete it. Construction on the 4.8 million-square-foot (450,000-square-foot) site began in late 2017 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, according to organizers. Cold sea breeze When a fan comes out in front of Ras Abu Aboud, they are cut off from the Doha skyline in West Bay. So when the sun goes down, a colorful symphony – exchanged between glittering skyscrapers on one side and the stadium on the other – reflects from the shores and illuminates the city. And this proximity to the water does not only offer attractive views. All Qatar World Cup stadiums are equipped with highly efficient cooling systems that maintain a comfortable atmosphere, despite the hot temperatures outside. But Ras Abu Aboud does not need one because it gets a fresh natural breeze from the nearby sea. “After 2022, the site redevelopment can take many forms and its legacy plans are still being finalized. It can be redeveloped into a public green space or used for a combination of commercial and residential projects,” Al said. Atwan. “Locations being the main location means it is suitable for many projects and has an exciting future,” he added. This future is not just physical, Al Atawan tells CNN. “Mega-sporting events like the FIFA World Cup have the power to inspire, drive innovation and push existing boundaries to reach new levels of success.”

