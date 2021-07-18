How Indonesia Became The New Epicenter of the Coronavirus Pandemic





BEKASI, Indonesia Of the thousands, they sleep in corridors, tents and cars, gasping for air as they wait for beds in overcrowded hospitals that may not have enough oxygen to give them. Others see hospitals as hopeless, even dangerous, and take their chances at home. Wherever they lie while Covid-19 takes their breath away, their families engage in a frantic, daily hunt for scanty oxygen supplies that give life. Indonesia has become the new epicenter of the pandemic, surpassing India and Brazil to become the worlds highest number of new infections. The increase is part of a wave across Southeast Asia, where vaccination rates are low but countries until recently had contained the virus relatively well. Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand are also facing their biggest outbreaks yet and have imposed new restrictions, including blockades and house arrest orders.

In Indonesia, cases and deaths have skyrocketed last month as the highly contagious Delta variant traverses the densely populated Java island as well as Bali. In some regions, the coronavirus has crossed the medical system beyond its borders, although hospitals are taking urgent steps to expand capacity.

Bekasi Regional Public Hospital, where some Covid patients have waited days for treatment, has set up large tents on its lands, with beds for up to 150 people. Near Jakarta, the capital, a long line of people waited for hours outside a small ambulance, hoping to fill their portable tanks with oxygen. Among them was Nyimas City Nadia, 28, who was looking for oxygen for her aunt’s family, all sick with Covid. She is a doctor and is afraid to go to a hospital because she knows the situation, Ms. Nyimas said. There are many cases where patients do not receive beds or oxygen. If we go to the hospital, we have to bring our own oxygen.

On Thursday, Indonesian authorities reported nearly 57,000 new cases, the highest daily total still seven times more than a month ago. On Friday, they reported a record 1,205 deaths, bringing the country’s official number from the pandemic to more than 71,000. But some health experts say those figures underestimate the prevalence in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, because testing has been limited. Dicky Budiman, an Indonesian epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia, estimates that the actual number of cases is three to six times higher. In India, where the Delta variant was first identified, daily cases peaked at more than 414,000 in May, but have since dropped to around 40,000.

Despite the mushroom load in Indonesia, officials say they have the situation under control. If we talk about the worst case scenario, 60,000 or so, we are fine, said Luhut Pandjaitan, a senior minister appointed by President Joko Widodo to address the crisis. We hope it will not reach 100,000, but even so, we are preparing now if we ever get there. However, many Indonesians have faced their worst-case scenarios for weeks.

Family members describe nightmares of trying to get to a hospital to admit their sick relatives. Some hospitals were only admitting patients who brought their own oxygen, they said. In others, patients waited wherever they could find space to lie down.

In Bekasi, a city of 2.5 million that joins Jakarta, patients have flocked to the regional public hospital. To accommodate the wave, 10 large tents were set up on the ground, equipped with beds for more than 150 people. Updated July 18, 2021, 12:38 PM ET Lisa Wiliana’s husband had been in one of the tents the day before, waiting for the space in a neighborhood. After nine days of illness, she said, his oxygen saturation level had dropped to 84, well below the 95 to 100 range considered healthy. The hospital was giving her some oxygen, but she had to find out to get more. We are waiting for a room available because it is full, she said. What else can we do? It is important to get oxygen because he already had trouble breathing. It was scary.

Even admission does not make it safe to take in oxygen. At the General Hospital of Dr. Sardjito in the town of Yogyakarta, 33 patients died this month after the central oxygen supply ran out. The staff switched to tanks donated by the police, but it was too late for many patients. Overcrowded hospitals have added thousands of beds, but on average, 10 percent of their health care workers are in isolation after exposure to the virus, said the general secretary of the Indonesian Hospital Association, Dr. Lia G. Partakusuma. Some hospitals are using five times more liquid oxygen than normal and distributors are having difficulty keeping up with demand, she said. Some hospitals have said, “If you brought your own oxygen tank, please use it first because we have a limited supply of oxygen,” she said. But it is not a requirement that they bring their own oxygen.

With hospitals so overcrowded, many people decide to stay home and many die there. Covid Lapor, a nonprofit group that is pursuing deaths from the disease, reports that at least 40 Covid patients a day are now dying at home.

Mr Joko, the president, has banned a nationwide blockade but ordered restrictions in Java and Bali, including closing places of worship, schools, shopping malls and sports facilities, reducing public transit capacity and restricting restaurants from being taken . The restrictions are set to expire on Tuesday, but officials are assessing whether to extend them. Only about 15 percent of Indonesia 270 million people have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and only 6 percent are fully inoculated. Indonesia has relied heavily on the vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech, a Chinese company, which has proved less effective than other pictures. At least 20 Indonesian doctors who were fully vaccinated with Sinovac have died from the virus. This week, the United States donated 4.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Indonesia. Officials said the first priority would be to provide reinforcements for nearly 1.5 million health workers. Dr. Budiman, the Indonesian epidemiologist in Australia, predicted more than a year ago that Indonesia would become a pandemic epicenter due to its dense population and weak health care system. He has called for more testing, contact tracking and isolation of infected individuals.

Indonesia’s health minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, said on Friday that the country had increased testing to about 230,000 people a day, from about 30,000 in December. His target is 400,000 a day. By Dr. Budiman claims that testing is still limited by misery, noting that in recent days, the share of tests that came out positive had increased to more than 30 percent. Health experts say a high rate is a sign of very few tests. For more than a year, our test positivity level has almost never been below 10 percent, which means we are missing out on many cases and cannot identify most of the infections and groups, he said. Outside the small oxygen store CV Rintis Usaha Bersama in South Jakarta, more than 100 customers lined the streets with their oxygen tanks and waited for hours for the chance to refill them. Alif Akhirul Ramadan, 27, said he was receiving oxygen for his grandmother, 77, who was being cared for by family members at home. He said her condition had suddenly deteriorated and that her tank was running out. It must now be refilled, said Mr. Alif, who has had Covid twice. There is no reserve in the house. That’s why we need to recharge it quickly. Fira Abdurrachman reported from Bekasi, Richard C. Paddock from New York and Muktita Suhartono from Chonburi Province, Thailand.

