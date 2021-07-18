Thai police place water cannon at Bangkok protest





Thai police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets as they tried to stop protesters from marching on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s office, urging him to resign. More than 1,000 protesters took part in the demonstration. The Kingdom is currently facing its worst wave ever Covid-19, recording record numbers of cases every day as hospitals tighten under pressure. The worsening tax has been the government’s slow procurement of vaccines to the public, which has drawn criticism from all sides as Thailand’s economy is hit by increasingly severe business restrictions. Challenging the rules banning rallies of more than five people, protesters gathered mocking bags of red paint near the intersection of the capital’s Democracy Monument before their march to the Government House. They were led by a front-line group wearing gas masks and tight hats and joined motorcycle drivers who lifted body bags into their vehicles. A giant banner of the former military chief – the organizer of a coup in 2014 – was unfurled in the streets, with protesters then waving their faces. Mr Prayut managed to retain power after the 2019 elections – which were governed by a constitution written by the military – as prominent opposition figures were increasingly hit with legal problems. By mid-2020, public discontent launched a fierce pro-democracy movement partly inspired by their Hong Kong counterparts. Exactly one year ago, thousands of people gathered at the Democracy Monument to call for Mr. Prayu to resign, rewrite the constitution, and reform the impenetrable monarchy of the kingdom. Recent coronavirus histories He marked the beginning of a movement that has expanded the discourse on taboo topics, including the role of the royal family – protected under a draconian law of defamation. But as the impact of Covid-19 rapidly devastated Thailand’s economy, the government’s handling of the pandemic has become one of the movement’s top complaints. Thailand announced earlier this week that it would combine a dose of Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine with AstraZeneca developed in the UK after authorities discovered that hundreds of medical personnel who received Sinovac strokes had contacted the virus. “You do not need to make any mixed vaccines – just make us good vaccines,” a young protester demanded.

