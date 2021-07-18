Nelson Mandela’s daughter on need to fight ‘revival of racism’ worldwide | World News

Nelson Mandela’s eldest daughter says the “fight” against racism “is not complete” and that the world must continue to fight it “with everything we have in our power”.

Speaking on Nelson Mandela International Day, Dr Makaziwe Mandela told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “My father would repeat what he said when he was alive, that the war was not complete and that we should not get tired, we we must continue to fight racism with all that we have in our power. “

“There has to be a lot more dialogue on racism because it is plaguing the whole world,” she said. “I think my father meant that we should gather our heads and fight this wave of racism until it ends.”

Image:

Nelson Mandela passed away in 2013. The pic file



The equality and social justice activist said pandemic has contributed to the resurgence of racism globally.

“We have COVID breaking a lot of people… a lot of people are losing their jobs [there’s a] the resurgence of racism around the world, “she said.

“I think COVID has exacerbated inequalities in society.”

Talking about violence in South Africa after the imprisonment of former President Jacob ZumaDr Mandela said: “No one wants to see South Africa in this situation of violence but if you do not address the issues of poverty and inequality directly South Africa will see more of this violence.”

Over 100 people have been killed in violent riots and looting in recent days, and belief in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party is shocked.

Dr Mandela said “all” South Africa’s problems were “the responsibility of the ANC”.

“The ANC seems to have forgotten why it came to power,” she said.

“He came to power mainly because he wanted to improve the conditions and lives of black people who were impoverished and their dignity removed from the apartheid regime.

“Political freedom was never enough – my father knew it, they knew it, and we can not leave untouched the economy that supported apartheid because there is no way to address the iniquities of the past and address the conditions of of the poor.

“If you look at the conditions of the poor in South Africa, who are mostly black, it has not improved. Still the same, it has not improved … So what is happening now is entirely in their hands.”

Image:

People loot an area near a burning warehouse in Durban, South Africa



She continued: “No one, I want to assure you, does not want to see South Africa in a situation of violence.

“But if South Africa does not directly address issues of poverty and inequality, youth unemployment, which is around 74%, South Africa will see more of this violence occur more and more.”

Image:

People make their way to the best in a shopping cart taken from a store



Comments of Dr. Mandela come after a year that has been seen Black lives matter the movement becomes a major talking point throughout the western world, sparked by police killings e George Floyd in the US last year.

The move has sparked widespread protests and talk about racism in the UK, which again raised its head after England losing in the Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all have experienced horrific racial abuse since they missed out on their fiery kicks in the decisive penalty shootout last weekend.