



Share on Pinterest New research points to a link between ultra-processed foods and inflammatory bowel disease. BanksFoto / Getty Images An increase in the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) worldwide parallels an increase in Western dietary patterns.

Clinics have long speculated that ultra-processed foods may endanger gastrointestinal tract (GI) health, but they lacked evidence to confirm this link.

A recent multinational study provides good evidence that regular consumption of highly processed foods and beverages is associated with inflammation and IBD. IBD is more prevalent in rich countries than in those with lower middle incomes. However, cases are rising in developing countries where ultra-processed foods are increasingly available and popular. For years, gastroenterologists have suspected that ultra-processed foods may contribute to inflammation and IBD. However, few clinical studies have evaluated this hypothesis on a large scale. A recent potential multinational time study revealed the relationship between consumption of ultra-processed food and the risk of developing IBD. Neeraj Narula, MD, an assistant professor of medicine at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, led the study. The results are displayed in British Medical Journal. IBD is a group of diseases that cause chronic inflammation in the GI tract. Crohns disease and ulcerative colitis are in this category. circle 3 million people in the United States live with IBD. Some studies point to genetic risk factors for the condition, but growing evidence links dietary patterns to its development. Ashkan Farhadi, MD, MS, FACP, a gastroenterologist and author, describes IBD as a disease of wealthy nations. As societies prosper economically, he says, they are abandoning traditional ways of growing, preparing and storing food in favor of capturing appropriately packaged products. In a recent interview with Medical News Today, he hailed the current study as the first work of the group defining processed foods as the culprits that promote IBD development. Prior to this, Dr. Farhad pointed out, there was no current research demonstrating what happens [to gut health] as a nation becomes better economically. Dr. Farhadi also congratulated the researchers on the inclusion of ultra-processed beverages, unlike most other research. NOVA food classification system defines four categories of foods: raw and minimally processed foods, processed ingredients, processed foods and ultra processed foods. Ultra-processed foods make up the majority of mass-produced foods and beverages. These items contain food additives, such as emulsifiers, preservatives, added sweeteners and flavorings, trans fats and coloring. Prof. Tim Spector, an author and epidemiologist at Kings College London UK and co-founder of ZOE personalized nutrition program, shared his knowledge on ultra processed foods with MNT. Prof. Spector claimed that adults in the US eat more processed foods than those living anywhere else in the world. He stated that ultra-processed foods make up more than 60% of the calorie intake there. Narula and his team evaluated the medical records of more than 116,000 adults aged 3570 years. Participants came from 21 low-, middle-, and high-income nations across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and China. Participants completed a food frequency questionnaire at least every 3 years from 2003 to 2016. They reported their consumption of all types of packaged and formulated foods and beverages containing food additives, artificial flavorings, dyes or other chemical ingredients. The main results of the studies were the diagnoses of IBD after completing the basic questionnaire. Participants in North America, South America, and Europe reported higher consumption of ultra-processed food than those in other regions. The incidence of IBD was also greater in these three areas. Early studies suggest that certain foods increase the risk of developing IBD. For example, popular low FODMAP diet encourages people with IBD to avoid foods with high levels of specific sugars. The Narulas team concluded that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods and beverages increases the likelihood of developing IBD. The study, however, could not confirm a causal link between ultra-processed foods and the development of IBD. Although high consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with a higher incidence of IBD, consuming the same foods in raw form did not carry the same risks. Therefore, researchers conclude that the risk of IBD is associated with food processing. The study authors cited some limitations that could have influenced their findings. First, they acknowledge that food questionnaires may not evaluate absolute intake. However, they note that these can capture the relatively high vs. low intake of the food categories in question. Researchers are also unsure whether their findings, which came from participants aged at least 35, could be applied to children or young adults developing IBD. The age range of study participants may have limited ability to determine risk factors for Crohns disease as well. Although the study did not consider dietary modifications over time, the reported dietary patterns appeared to remain consistent. However, the observational nature of the study may have left some residual bias due to unmeasured variables, such as childhood antibiotic use and unknown confounders. Narula and his team hope further research will shed light on how ultra-processed foods can cause IBD. According to Spector, most clinicians and gastroenterologists believe that the quality of the diet is really important for health. He thinks that consuming low quality food disturbs the intestinal microbes, weakens the immune system and causes excessive inflammatory reactions behind many common diseases. The professor hopes that his current study and work on personalized food, which he is conducting as part of the ZOE project, will encourage a more conscious, proactive approach to food choices. He also wants doctors to advise patients on how to assess the quality of food. He said: [Were] trying to educate people about what they have in food, [to] start thinking about food in a different way [] not just as calories, fats or proteins, but actually, what are all these chemicals doing to your body?

