Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spend 10 days self-isolated after contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus, his office said on Sunday overturning an earlier announcement that he should not quarantine.

Johnson’s office said Sunday that Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were both notified overnight by the UK’s telephone app for testing and tracing. He had a meeting on Friday with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, which came out positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Javid, who has been fully vaccinated, says he is experiencing mild symptoms.

People who are notified through the app are supposed to be self-isolated, though it is not a legal requirement. Positive case contacts are usually advised to self-isolate for 10 days.

Johnson’s office initially said the prime minister and Sunak would conduct a daily coronavirus test as part of an alternative system being piloted at several workplaces, including government offices.

The plan was overturned less than three hours later following a call from voters, politicians and business owners over the apparent special treatment for politicians. Downing Streetsaid Johnson would be isolated at Checkers, the prime minister’s country residence in north-west London and “will not take part in the test pilot”. He said Sunak would also be isolated.

A sign of physical distancing appears Sunday outside the Oxford Circus station in London. On Monday, England will lift almost all remaining pandemic-era restrictions, such as those requiring distance and size restrictions on rallies. (Hollie Adams / Getty Images)

Johnson was seriously ill with COVID-19 in April 2020, spending three nights hospitalized in intensive care.

His spell in isolation comes as his government prepares to lift the remaining blocking measures on Monday. Nightclubs may reopen in England for the first time since March 2020, sports and entertainment venues may accept capacity crowds and face masks are no longer mandatory inside.

But the government is urging people to be careful as cases increase due to the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus first identified in India. More than 54,000 new infections were confirmed on Saturday, the highest daily number since January. Hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise, but remain much lower than on previous peaks of infection thanks to vaccination. More than two-thirds of British adults have done both vaccines of one vaccine.

In a video from his on-site residence, Johnsonsaid is the “right moment” to change the rules, but begged the public to take a cautious approach.

Like so many people I have been associated with the NHS Test and Trace after being in contact with someone with COVID-19 and I will vetizool until Monday 26th July. pic.twitter.com/X57gDpwDqe –@BorisJohnson

“Go forward tomorrow to the next step with all due prudence and due respect for other people, for the dangers that the disease continues to pose and, above all, please, please, please, please when you are asked to take that blow. second .. please go ahead and do it, “he said.

British officials are looking nervously at Israel and the Netherlands, both of which opened society after vaccinating the majority of the population. Both countries have again imposed some restrictions following the rise of the new infection.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 11:15 a.m. ET Sunday, Canada had reported 1,423,099 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4,713 considered active. The death toll at COVID-19 was 26,498. More than 44.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far nationwide, according to a CBC News list.

In the Atlantic provinces, Prince Edward Islandis marking its first day of entry into Canadians fully vaccinated from outside the Navy without the need for them to self-isolate once they arrive on the Island. The province has not currently recognized active cases of COVID-19.

New Brunswick reported a new case Sunday while New Scotlandreported three new cases.

In its last update Friday,Newfoundland and Labradordid not report any new cases and its active cases stood at 46, almost all aboard two ships anchored in Conception Bay.

Ontario reported 177 new cases and six new deaths Sunday. The province has moved to Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which allows in-house dining and drinks in restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Club members jump into El Convento Rico in Toronto on Friday after countries were allowed to open their doors with a 25 percent capacity for their first time since the start of 2020. (Chris Young / Canadian Press)

As these measures were eased, a patchwork of hospital visitor restrictions remain throughout Ontario, and the more restrictive policies of some hospitals have left the families of some patients frustrated.

IN Quebec, the province holds a $ 2 million cash lottery and scholarship in an effort to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, when the lottery was announced, the province’s goal of vaccinating 75 percent of Quebecers aged 18-34 with their first dose this summer was short of about 80,000 people. In all acceptable age groups, 82 percent of Quebecers had received their first stroke.

Other provinces are taking similar action to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.Alberta is offering $ 3 million in lottery winnings and additional prizes, such astravel packages and outdoor prizes, including lifelong hunting licenses. Meanwhile,Manitobais giving nearly $ 2 million in cash and scholarships.

Manitoba reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday whileSaskatchewanreported 33 new cases.

LOOK | Westreturn Summer School students in class: Summer school starts in most parts of the country and while students in the West are back in class, those in Ontario and Quebec are still learning from home. 2:06

British Columbia, which lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions on Canada Day, has decided on further loose measures for long-term care homes. Starting Monday, visitors will no longer need to schedule their visits in advance and there will no longer be a limit on the number of visitors each resident can have, provided visitors are fully vaccinated.

In the North, the territories continue to lead the country in the percentage of fully vaccinated residents qualified, which stands at 81.5 percent in Yukon, 77.3 percent in Northwestern territories and 63 percent in Nunavut.

What is happening around the world

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 190.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported, according to a U.S. vehicle Johns Hopkins University, who has been collecting coronavirus data from nations around the world. The number of reported deaths was more than four million.

IN Africa, health officials warn that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Senegal as millions in the West African nation prepare for Tabaski holiday. Newly confirmed cases have risen in just a few weeks from dozens a day to a record 738 on Friday, and the Ministry of Health says they then almost doubled overnight to 1,366 on Saturday.

President Macky Sall and his cabinet are restricting public gatherings and travel and encouraging the public to continue to wear masks and frequently clean their hands.

IN Americas, The Mexican Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 12,631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 225 other deaths. The number of new daily infections has risen this week to levels not seen since February.

A healthcare worker administers a rapid test on a child at a temporary COVID-19 testing site in Mexico City on Friday. (Luis Cortes / Reuters)

IN Asia, Thai government on Sunday announced plans for a tougher blockade on Bangkok and high-risk provinces next week, suspending most domestic flights and expanding curfew zones as the country reported record numbers for the third day in a row. of COVID-19 issues.

South Korea on Sunday sent military planes to replace the entire 301-member crew of a naval destroyer on an anti-piracy mission near East Africa after nearly 70 of them tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

The Vietnamese government has placed the entire southern region in a two-week blockade starting at midnight after confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the third day in a row.

IN Europe, new daily loads of COVID-19-confirmed infections are rising in Italy, and health experts say it is clear that nationwide celebrations by Italian fans after European Championship football matches are an important factor.

Thousands of fans blocked the streets of Rome on July 12 to cheer on an open-top tournament by the Italian national team, which won Euro 2020 by beating England the night before.

Dr. Franco Locatelli, a pediatric specialist who advises the Italian government on anti-pandemic health measures, told La Repubblica every day in an interview Sunday that “rallies and crowds favored viral circulation”. Locatelli said the average age of infected people in Italy is now 28 years old.