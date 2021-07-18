International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday
The last:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spend 10 days self-isolated after contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus, his office said on Sunday overturning an earlier announcement that he should not quarantine.
Johnson’s office said Sunday that Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were both notified overnight by the UK’s telephone app for testing and tracing. He had a meeting on Friday with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, which came out positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Javid, who has been fully vaccinated, says he is experiencing mild symptoms.
People who are notified through the app are supposed to be self-isolated, though it is not a legal requirement. Positive case contacts are usually advised to self-isolate for 10 days.
Johnson’s office initially said the prime minister and Sunak would conduct a daily coronavirus test as part of an alternative system being piloted at several workplaces, including government offices.
The plan was overturned less than three hours later following a call from voters, politicians and business owners over the apparent special treatment for politicians. Downing Streetsaid Johnson would be isolated at Checkers, the prime minister’s country residence in north-west London and “will not take part in the test pilot”. He said Sunak would also be isolated.
Johnson was seriously ill with COVID-19 in April 2020, spending three nights hospitalized in intensive care.
His spell in isolation comes as his government prepares to lift the remaining blocking measures on Monday. Nightclubs may reopen in England for the first time since March 2020, sports and entertainment venues may accept capacity crowds and face masks are no longer mandatory inside.
But the government is urging people to be careful as cases increase due to the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus first identified in India. More than 54,000 new infections were confirmed on Saturday, the highest daily number since January. Hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise, but remain much lower than on previous peaks of infection thanks to vaccination. More than two-thirds of British adults have done both vaccines of one vaccine.
In a video from his on-site residence, Johnsonsaid is the “right moment” to change the rules, but begged the public to take a cautious approach.
Like so many people I have been associated with the NHS Test and Trace after being in contact with someone with COVID-19 and I will vetizool until Monday 26th July. pic.twitter.com/X57gDpwDqe
“Go forward tomorrow to the next step with all due prudence and due respect for other people, for the dangers that the disease continues to pose and, above all, please, please, please, please when you are asked to take that blow. second .. please go ahead and do it, “he said.
British officials are looking nervously at Israel and the Netherlands, both of which opened society after vaccinating the majority of the population. Both countries have again imposed some restrictions following the rise of the new infection.
What is happening all over Canada
As of 11:15 a.m. ET Sunday, Canada had reported 1,423,099 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4,713 considered active. The death toll at COVID-19 was 26,498. More than 44.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far nationwide, according to a CBC News list.
In the Atlantic provinces, Prince Edward Islandis marking its first day of entry into Canadians fully vaccinated from outside the Navy without the need for them to self-isolate once they arrive on the Island. The province has not currently recognized active cases of COVID-19.
New Brunswick reported a new case Sunday while New Scotlandreported three new cases.
In its last update Friday,Newfoundland and Labradordid not report any new cases and its active cases stood at 46, almost all aboard two ships anchored in Conception Bay.
Ontario reported 177 new cases and six new deaths Sunday. The province has moved to Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which allows in-house dining and drinks in restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
As these measures were eased, a patchwork of hospital visitor restrictions remain throughout Ontario, and the more restrictive policies of some hospitals have left the families of some patients frustrated.
IN Quebec, the province holds a $ 2 million cash lottery and scholarship in an effort to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Friday, when the lottery was announced, the province’s goal of vaccinating 75 percent of Quebecers aged 18-34 with their first dose this summer was short of about 80,000 people. In all acceptable age groups, 82 percent of Quebecers had received their first stroke.
Other provinces are taking similar action to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.Alberta is offering $ 3 million in lottery winnings and additional prizes, such astravel packages and outdoor prizes, including lifelong hunting licenses. Meanwhile,Manitobais giving nearly $ 2 million in cash and scholarships.
Manitoba reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday whileSaskatchewanreported 33 new cases.
British Columbia, which lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions on Canada Day, has decided on further loose measures for long-term care homes. Starting Monday, visitors will no longer need to schedule their visits in advance and there will no longer be a limit on the number of visitors each resident can have, provided visitors are fully vaccinated.
In the North, the territories continue to lead the country in the percentage of fully vaccinated residents qualified, which stands at 81.5 percent in Yukon, 77.3 percent in Northwestern territories and 63 percent in Nunavut.
What is happening around the world
As of Sunday afternoon, more than 190.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported, according to a U.S. vehicle Johns Hopkins University, who has been collecting coronavirus data from nations around the world. The number of reported deaths was more than four million.
IN Africa, health officials warn that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Senegal as millions in the West African nation prepare for Tabaski holiday. Newly confirmed cases have risen in just a few weeks from dozens a day to a record 738 on Friday, and the Ministry of Health says they then almost doubled overnight to 1,366 on Saturday.
President Macky Sall and his cabinet are restricting public gatherings and travel and encouraging the public to continue to wear masks and frequently clean their hands.
IN Americas, The Mexican Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 12,631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 225 other deaths. The number of new daily infections has risen this week to levels not seen since February.
IN Asia, Thai government on Sunday announced plans for a tougher blockade on Bangkok and high-risk provinces next week, suspending most domestic flights and expanding curfew zones as the country reported record numbers for the third day in a row. of COVID-19 issues.
South Korea on Sunday sent military planes to replace the entire 301-member crew of a naval destroyer on an anti-piracy mission near East Africa after nearly 70 of them tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
The Vietnamese government has placed the entire southern region in a two-week blockade starting at midnight after confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the third day in a row.
IN Europe, new daily loads of COVID-19-confirmed infections are rising in Italy, and health experts say it is clear that nationwide celebrations by Italian fans after European Championship football matches are an important factor.
Thousands of fans blocked the streets of Rome on July 12 to cheer on an open-top tournament by the Italian national team, which won Euro 2020 by beating England the night before.
Dr. Franco Locatelli, a pediatric specialist who advises the Italian government on anti-pandemic health measures, told La Repubblica every day in an interview Sunday that “rallies and crowds favored viral circulation”. Locatelli said the average age of infected people in Italy is now 28 years old.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/coronavirus-covid19-canada-world-july18-2021-1.6107325
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]