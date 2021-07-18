No one is sure: Extreme weather hits the rich world

Some of Europe’s richest countries rioted this weekend as raging rivers erupted along their shores in Germany and Belgium, sinking cities, crashing parked cars against trees and leaving Europeans shocked by the intensity of the devastation.

Just days earlier in the northwestern United States, a region famous for its cool, foggy weather, hundreds had died from the heat. In Canada, a fire had burned a village off the map. Moscow withdrew from record temperatures. And this weekend the Northern Rocky Mountains were preparing for another heat wave as fires spread to 12 states in the American West.

Extreme weather disasters across Europe and North America have brought home two essential facts of science and history: The world as a whole is neither prepared to slow down climate change nor to live with it. Weekly events have now devastated some of the world’s richest countries, whose wealth has been made possible by more than a century of burning coal, oil and gas activities that poured greenhouse gases into the atmosphere that is warming the world.

Smoke rises over the small western Canadian town of Lytton as fires forced its residents to evacuate. (Photo: Reuters)

I say this as a German: The idea that you can die from the weather is completely foreign, said Friederike Otto, a physicist at Oxford University who studies the links between extreme weather and climate change. It has not even been realized that adaptation is something we need to do now. We must save lives.

Floods in Europe have killed at least 165 people, most of them in Germany, Europe’s most powerful economy. Across Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, hundreds have been reported missing, suggesting the death toll could rise. Questions are now being raised as to whether authorities adequately warned the public of the dangers.

The biggest question is whether the growing catastrophes in the developed world will have an impact on what the most influential countries and companies in the world will do to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. They come months before United Nations-led climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, effectively a moment of reckoning whether the nations of the world will be able to agree on ways to curb emissions so as to avoid worst effects of climate change.

The scourge of global warming has left a long mark of death and loss in much of the developing world, ultimately wiping out crops in Bangladesh, flattening villages in Honduras and threatening the existence of small nations. islands. Typhoon Haiyan devastated the Philippines on the eve of climate talks in 2013, prompting representatives of developing countries to push for funding to deal with the losses and damage they face over time in the face of climate-related disasters. for which they were not responsible. This was rejected by richer countries, including the United States and Europe.

Extreme weather events in developing countries often cause death and great destruction, but these are seen as our responsibility, not something that is exacerbated by more than a hundred years of greenhouse gases emitted by industrialized countries, said Ulka Kelkar, climate director at office of India Institute of World Resources. These intensifying catastrophes now hitting the richest countries, she said, show that developing countries seeking global help to combat climate change have not cried the wolf.

Indeed, even since the 2015 Paris Agreement was negotiated, in order to avoid the worst effects of climate change, global emissions have continued to rise. China is the largest publisher in the world today. Emissions have been steadily declining in both the United States and Europe, but not at the pace required to limit global warming.

A reminder of the shared costs came from Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives, an island country in acute danger from sea level rise.

A sign warns of extreme heat in Death Valley, California. (Photo: Reuters)

While not everyone is affected equally, this tragic event is a reminder that, in a climate emergency, no one is safe, whether they live in a small island country like mine or a developed Western European country. , Nasheed said in a statement on behalf of a group of countries calling themselves the Vulnerable Climate Forum.

The ferocity of these catastrophes is as evident as their time, coming before the global talks in Glasgow to try to reach agreements to combat climate change. The world has a poor history of cooperation so far and new diplomatic tensions emerged this month.

Among the major economies, the European Commission last week unveiled the most ambitious roadmap for change. He proposed laws to ban the sale of gas and diesel cars by 2035, requires most industries to pay for the emissions they produce and, most importantly, impose a tax on imports from countries with less stringent climate policies .

But these proposals are widely expected to meet strong opposition both from within Europe and from other countries whose businesses could be threatened by the proposed carbon border tax, potentially further complicating the prospects for global cooperation in Glasgow.

The events of this summer come after decades of science neglect. Climate models have warned of the devastating impact of rising temperatures. A full scientific assessment in 2018 warned that a failure to maintain the global average temperature by rising 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to the beginning of the industrial age, could bring catastrophic results, from flooding of coastal cities to crop failures in parts different of the world.

The report offered world leaders a practical, albeit narrow, path to chaos. It required the world as a whole to halve emissions by 2030. Since then, however, global emissions have continued to rise, so much so that the average global temperature has risen by more than 1 degree Celsius (about 2 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1880, narrowing the way to keep growth below the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold.

As the average temperature has risen, it has increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in general. In recent years, scientific advances have determined the extent to which climate change is responsible for specific events.

For example, Otto and a team of international researchers concluded that the extreme heat wave in the northwestern United States at the end of June would almost certainly not have occurred without global warming.