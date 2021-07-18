Haiti faces an uncertain future as the first lady of mourning returns | World News

PORTA-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) Haiti’s political future darkened Sunday after the sudden return of First Lady Martine Mose, who was released from a Miami hospital where she was treated for injuries. after an attack in which the president was killed.

Martine Mose made no public statement after she disembarked from a private jet wearing a black gown, a black bulletproof vest, a black mask for her face and her right arm in a black sling while mourning for President Jovenel Mose, who was killed on July 7 in their private home.

Some experts like many in this country with more than 11 million people were surprised by how quickly she reappeared in Haiti and asked if she plans to get involved in the country’s politics.

The fact that she returned may suggest she intends to play a role, said Laurent Dubois, a Haiti expert and Duke University professor. It can interfere in one way or another.

Martine Mose arrived just hours after a prominent group of international diplomats issued a statement that appears to evade caretaker Prime Minister Claude Joseph, the man who runs the country with the support of police and the military.

Joseph’s name was never mentioned in the statement made by the Nuclear Group, which includes ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, the European Union and representatives from the United Nations and the Organization of American States.

The group called for the creation of a consensual and inclusive government, adding, To this end, it strongly encourages Prime Minister-designate Ariel Henry to continue the mission entrusted to him to form such a government.

Henry was appointed prime minister the day before Jovenel Mose was assassinated. He did not respond to requests for comment.

The UN, OAS and the US State Department did not provide further explanations when contacted.

Given the current state of Haitian politics, Dubois said he believes the arrival of Martine Mose could have an impact.

I am definitely selling in a position to play a role … given how many things are open, he said, adding that the Nuclear Group statement is shocking because it does not refer to Joseph. One has to ask if the developments in the investigation have anything to do with this. They are all these pieces of the puzzle that are just changing moment by moment. Right now it seems very difficult to figure out how to put these together.

Authorities in Haiti and Colombia say at least 18 suspects directly linked to the killing have been arrested, most of them former Colombian soldiers. At least three suspects were killed and police say they are looking for many more. Colombian officials have said most of the ex-soldiers were deceived and unaware of the murder plot.

The day after the assassination, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price had said that Joseph was in office in that position and was serving as caretaker prime minister before the assassination: “We continue to work with Claude Joseph as such,” he said.

On July 11, a delegation of representatives from various US agencies traveled to Haiti to review critical infrastructure, talk to the Haiti National Police, and meet with Joseph, Henry, and Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert in a meeting. common.

Deepening political unrest has prompted dozens of Haitians to visit the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince in recent days to seek a visa or political asylum.

We can no longer stay in the country, said Jim Kenneth, a 19-year-old who would like to study medicine in the US We feel very insecure.