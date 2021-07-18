



EthiopiaMedia regulator is warning foreign news outlets that publishing specific references that say they characterize the country badlythe war-torn northern region of Tigray will be filled with legal consequences. In reviewing and monitoring news reports, the Ethiopian Media Authority [EMA] has found that some foreign media are constantly characterized [the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front – TPLF] as a national army calling it the Tigray Defense Force or TDF, said an official statement issued in the agency’s letter on Friday that was sent to VOA. An earlier warning had been sent to at least two foreign media outlets. The statement sent to VOA, signed by agency chief Yonatan Tesfaye Regassa, comes a day after the EMA revoked its license. Addis standardpublishers, accusing the monthly magazine and news site of advancing the agenda of a terrorist group, without offering more specifics. That terrorist group was thought to be the TPLF, with which Addis Ababa has been fighting in northern Ethiopia since November, Reuters reported. The TPLF is a former member of the coalition that led Ethiopia for more than 30 years. In May, Ethiopia designated the group a terrorist organization. motherofficials on Thursday said they revoked the license for complaints that Addis standard was advancing agency of terrorist groups,included by legitimizing a terrorist group as a Defense Force. Suspension drew outrage from global press freedom observers, KushI have accused the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of taking an increasingly harsh stance against the local news media covering the conflict. A serious violation of Ethiopian law FridayThe warning directed towards foreign points seems to escalate the limitations of TPLF coverage. Given that Tigray is one of the units of the Ethiopian federation that can not have a force with that nomenclature [such as Defense Force] and as a placeparliament has labeled the TPLF a terrorist organization, [EMA hereby] informs that the use of such terminology violates Ethiopiaterritorial integrity, national interest and security, Fridaystatement s said. Warning of all foreign media against “the use of such characterization”, the statement said, further use of the same terminology by any foreign media would be a serious violation of Ethiopian law, which would lead to strict measures. When Prime Minister Ahmed came to power in 2018, it appeared that Ethiopia would shake its reputation as having a repressive media environment, but conditions for journalists have deteriorated in the face of new political challenges, according to reports by numerous defenders of press freedom. FridayNew coverage guidelines for the Tigray conflict come two weeks after police in the capital arrested about 20 journalists and staff by independent broadcaster Awlo Media Center and YouTube-based broadcaster Ethio-Forum, both of whom have been critical of the government. The state-appointed Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights said Sunday that federal police had released three journalists.

