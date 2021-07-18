All adults in the UK are offered the first dose of Covid vaccine, one day before the target





All adults in the UK have now been offered their first shot of the Covid vaccine hitting the target of Prime Ministers ahead of schedule. Boris Johnson hoped to offer a first dose of the vaccine to all adults in the UK and to vaccinate two in three adults with both doses by July 19 and both targets were met on Sunday, a day ahead of schedule. Last month the goal of inviting all adults to book their first online hit was presented by Boris Johnson, from July 31 to July 19. The freshest franchises and the sharpest analysis, cured for your box A total of 81,959,398 doses were administered in the UK with 46,227,101 people taking a first dose (87.8 per cent) and 35,732,297 people taking both doses (67.8 per cent). The Prime Minister said: Barely 8 months since the first vaccine, achieving these goals is another extraordinary achievement. Thanks again to everyone who comes forward, and to those who help others get hit. You are the reason we are able to carefully ease the constraints next week and get closer to normal life. Now let’s finish the job. If you are over 18, book both of your strokes today. < class=""> Read more Covid Vaccine: Anyone over the age of 21 in England can book their coronavirus strokes from today Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who is currently isolating himself after contracting the virus and has mild symptoms, said the targeted strike was evidence of the full commitment of NHS teams and local volunteers who were delivering the strikes. He added: Our world-leading vaccination program is helping to create a strong defense around our population, saving tens of thousands of lives and preventing millions of infections to allow us to progress cautiously through the roadmap. Please apply for your vaccines if you do not already have the best way to protect you, your family and your community from Covid-19 and to help us all get back to normal life.

