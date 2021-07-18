ANALYSIS: Federal Fuel Money Launches Nova Scotia Liberal Campaign





The Nova Scotia Liberals began their campaign Saturday to win a third term and it was a campaign driven in large part by a lot of money from the party’s federal cousins ​​in Ottawa. In the week leading up to Saturday’s fall, the Trudeau Liberals played what it took to play a leading role in helping Nova Scotia Liberal Leader and caretaker Prime Minister Iain Rankin get off to a good start. Read more: Writing finally dropped: NS to go to the polls on August 17th















1:11

Nova Scotia Prime Minister Iain Rankin calls provincial elections for August 17





Nova Scotia Prime Minister Iain Rankin calls provincial elections for August 17

The big boost came on Tuesday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Rankin held a joint press conference. Trudeau called virtually from Ottawa but he sent Toronto-based Minister of Social Development Ahmed Hussen to be on the ground in Halifax. The story goes down the ad They announced that Nova Scotia had become the second province to sign a federal-provincial child care agreement which, all the leaders promised, would result in $ 10 a day for child care in the province by 2026. Liberals Ottawa will start with $ 605 million to accomplish it while the Nova Scotia Liberals won $ 40 million. And, surely, Saturday night that childcare deal was one of the first things Rankin mentioned at the year-end political rally held on his Timberlea-Prospect trip. It seems reasonable to assume that Rankin will remember Nova Scotia as often as possible that he was the Prime Minister who brought that deal home.















1:52

Funding announcements continue to open as the NS election call approaches





Funding announcements continue to open as the NS election call approaches

But the Liberal government in Ottawa was far more generous to the Liberal government in Halifax in the heck of a day, in the hours leading up to the fall of Nova Scotia writing Saturday morning. The story goes down the ad Consider the following federal money announcements related to the province of Bluenose that were made on Friday just one day before the paperwork fell: And, again, this is just federal money – those figures do not include any provincial contributions – and it all went to Nova Scotia days ago the paperwork falls. I asked both Trudeau and Rankin last Tuesday if each of them had discussed election time in Nova Scotia and both said they had not. I also asked Trudeau if he planned to join Rank in the stump and campaign for the Nova Scotia Liberals. Both men mocked and avoided the question. But the answer seems pretty clear: With the federal book of checks, the Trudeau Liberals were campaigning for Rankin until the fall of the papers. The story goes down the ad David Akin is the lead political correspondent for Global News. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8037123/nova-scotia-liberal-campaign-fed-cash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos