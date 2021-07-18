International
Merkel was shocked as flood deaths rose to 188 in Europe
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on February 14, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.
Felix Zahn | Photothek through Getty Images
German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flood that has devastated parts of Europe as “terrible” on Sunday as the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a Bavarian district was hit by extreme weather.
Merkel promised quick financial aid after visiting one of the areas hardest hit by record rainfall and floods that have killed at least 157 people in Germany in recent days alone, in the country’s worst natural disaster in almost six decades.
She also said governments would need to do better and faster in their efforts to tackle the impact of climate change just days after Europe outlined a package of steps towards “zero zero” emissions by the middle of the century.
“It’s a terrible thing,” she told residents of the small town of Adenau in the Rhineland-Palatinate state. “The German language can hardly describe the devastation that has taken place.”
As efforts continued to find the missing people, the devastation continued on Sunday when a district of Bavaria, South Germany, was hit by floods that killed at least one person.
Roads were turned into rivers, some vehicles were taken away and lands buried under thick mud in Berchtesgadener Land. Hundreds of rescue workers were searching for survivors in the district, which borders Austria.
“We were not prepared for this,” said Berchtesgadener Land district administrator Bernhard Kern, adding that the situation had deteriorated “drastically” late Saturday, leaving little time for emergency services to operate.
About 110 people have been killed in the worst-hit district of Ahrweiler south of Cologne. More bodies are expected to be found there as floodwaters recede, police say.
The European floods, which began on Wednesday, have hit mainly the German states of Rhineland Palatinate, Nordrhein-Westfalen as well as parts of Belgium. Entire communities are disconnected, without power or communication.
In North Rhine-Westphalia at least 46 people have died. The death toll in Belgium rose to 31 on Sunday.
Help up, energy down
The scale of the floods means they could shake up Germany’s general election in September next year.
Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Armin Laschet, the CDU candidate to replace Merkel, apologized for laughing in the background as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke to the media after visiting the ruined city of Erftstadt.
The German government will prepare more than 300m euros ($ 354m) in emergency aid and billions of euros to fix collapsed houses, roads and bridges, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the weekly Bild am Sonntag.
“There is a great deal of damage and this is clear: those who lost their businesses, their homes, cannot just take the losses.”
There may also be a short-term payment of 10,000 euros for businesses affected by the flood impact as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the newspaper.
Scientists, who have long said that climate change will lead to greater rainfall, said it would still take several weeks to determine its role in this relentless rainfall.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the link to climate change was clear.
In Belgium, which will hold a national day of mourning on Tuesday, 163 people are still missing or inaccessible. The crisis center said water levels were falling and a major clean-up operation was under way. The army was sent to the eastern city of Pepinster, where a dozen buildings have collapsed, to look for any further casualties.
About 37,000 households were without electricity and Belgian authorities said the supply of clean drinking water was also a major concern.
The bridges hit
Emergency services officials in the Netherlands said the situation had stabilized somewhat in the southern part of Limburg province, where tens of thousands had been evacuated in recent days, although the northern part was still on high alert.
“In the north they are vigorously monitoring the dams and whether they will hold,” Jos Teeuwen told the regional water authority on Sunday.
In southern Limburg, authorities are still concerned about the safety of traffic infrastructure such as roads and bridges hit by high water.
The Netherlands has so far reported only material damage from the flood and no people are dead or missing.
In Hallein, an Austrian town near Salzburg, strong flood waters ripped through downtown Saturday night as the Kothbach River burst its banks but no injuries were reported.
Many areas of Salzburg and neighboring provinces remain on alert, with rain continuing on Sunday. West Tyrol Province reported that water levels in some areas were at levels not seen for more than 30 years.
Parts of Switzerland remained on alert from flooding, although the threat posed by some of the most endangered water bodies such as Lake Lucerne and the Aare River in Bern has eased.
