Merkel was shocked as flood deaths rose to 188 in Europe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flood that has devastated parts of Europe as “terrible” on Sunday as the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a Bavarian district was hit by extreme weather.

Merkel promised quick financial aid after visiting one of the areas hardest hit by record rainfall and floods that have killed at least 157 people in Germany in recent days alone, in the country’s worst natural disaster in almost six decades.

She also said governments would need to do better and faster in their efforts to tackle the impact of climate change just days after Europe outlined a package of steps towards “zero zero” emissions by the middle of the century.

“It’s a terrible thing,” she told residents of the small town of Adenau in the Rhineland-Palatinate state. “The German language can hardly describe the devastation that has taken place.”

As efforts continued to find the missing people, the devastation continued on Sunday when a district of Bavaria, South Germany, was hit by floods that killed at least one person.

Roads were turned into rivers, some vehicles were taken away and lands buried under thick mud in Berchtesgadener Land. Hundreds of rescue workers were searching for survivors in the district, which borders Austria.

“We were not prepared for this,” said Berchtesgadener Land district administrator Bernhard Kern, adding that the situation had deteriorated “drastically” late Saturday, leaving little time for emergency services to operate.

About 110 people have been killed in the worst-hit district of Ahrweiler south of Cologne. More bodies are expected to be found there as floodwaters recede, police say.

The European floods, which began on Wednesday, have hit mainly the German states of Rhineland Palatinate, Nordrhein-Westfalen as well as parts of Belgium. Entire communities are disconnected, without power or communication.

In North Rhine-Westphalia at least 46 people have died. The death toll in Belgium rose to 31 on Sunday.