With the Tokyo Olympics Days far away, officials report the first cases of covid in the village of athletes





With the opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics set for Friday, organizers reported more than two dozen positive coronavirus tests this weekend among people who have traveled to Japan for the event, including the first cases within the athletes’ village. On Saturday, officials reported the first positive test for an organizer inside the village, where thousands of people will be staying. On Sunday, they reported that two athletes had tested positive inside the village. A third athlete tested positive while in quarantine. Other cases were reported outside the village this weekend, including officials, contractors and members of the news media. In a statement Sunday, the South African Football Association confirmed that three people associated with the men’s Olympic football team had tested positive: an official and two players, Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi. It was unclear whether these were cases reported by Olympic officials, who did not disclose any names or nationalities.

Except this, The British Olympic Association confirmed on Sunday that six British field athletes and two staff members are quarantined at the teams ’training camp after being identified as close contacts of an individual who tested positive on their flight to Japan. The entire group was tested negative at the airport and continued to test negative upon arrival in the country, the association said.

Olympic officials defended their security protocols Sunday, saying a strict test regime minimized the risk of explosions. Hello At a press conference, Pierre Ducrey, director of operations for the Olympic Games, said that as of July 1, more than 18,000 participants had arrived in Japan from abroad and more than 30,000 tests had been conducted. This is probably the most controlled population at the moment in time anywhere in the world, he said. Despite the measures taken, public opinion polls in Japan have shown lukewarm support to continue with the Games, which had already been postponed by a year, and an increase in all-country cases has ruled out another event. After banning international spectators in March, organizers said this month that domestic spectators would also be banned. Tokyo is now under its fourth state of emergency since the start of the pandemic, with this set to extend until after the Games end on 8 August. The city is seeing the highest number of cases per month, reporting more than 1,000 new infections for the fifth day in a row on Sunday.

Fear of a new outbreak sparked by Olympic visitors has been intensified by the slow start of Japan’s inoculation campaign, with only about 20 percent of its 126 million people fully vaccinated against the virus, according to a New York database. Times. Essentials of the Summer Olympics New precautions continue to be announced in the days leading up to the Games. They include changes to the medal ceremony, announced last week, which requires athletes to place their gold, silver or bronze medals around their necks instead of accepting them from presenters. Medals will be placed on trays held by presenters for athletes to receive in a process designed to be completely contactless. The presenters will be fully vaccinated, officials said. The podium will also be larger this year to ensure social distancing between medalists, who are required to stay on their podium modules throughout the ceremony. Olympic officials had previously announced that the masks would be mandatory for both medalists and presenters. Some athletes still decided to stay away from the Games. They include two Australians: tennis player Nick Kyrgios, who cited suspicions of lack of spectators, and basketball player Liz Cambage, who said she was concerned about the effect the closing of the Olympic bubble would have on her mental health.

