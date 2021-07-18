Neighbor assisting neighbor, German volunteers lead flood recovery





ALTENAHR, Germany Volunteers went into effect on Sunday, with friends and neighbors of those suffering from the catastrophic floods in Germany, joined by members of the Technisches Helfswerke, the Federal Agency for Technical Assistance. Established in 1950, the agency is a kind of FEMA volunteer, with 2,000 permanent staff and pre-positioned equipment and about 80,000 volunteers, most with expertise in engineering, water systems and construction. Klaus Buchmller, 51, is a local but also head of the Bonn-based international division. He was administering teams for most of the flooded region, breaking orders and hitting his back. This flood reminded him of New Orleans in 2005, where he led a German technical team. But that was much faster, he said with some fear.

After filling 10,000 sandbags Wednesday in a drilling rain, aided by his 13-year-old son, he drove to a visible point overlooking the Ahr River valley. I saw the rush of water falling, and I immediately thought, no sandbags needed, the water was very high, eventually reaching over eight meters in the Altenahr, or more than 25 meters. The flash floods brought so much to their smart cars and containers and torn trees that it was impossible to even launch lifeboats, he added. I have never seen such a fast and rushing river. Sven Rudolph, 34, a civil engineer from Wrrstadt, 100 miles away, has been volunteering for 15 years. He said he got a message in his work on his whistleblower and went to the regional headquarters in Sinzig to help. My job is to go inside and decide which buildings may still remain, he said. Mr Buchmller said this would be the biggest impact of the disasters, of course beyond the heart-breaking deaths and injuries of past weeks. The cleanup will be several weeks, he said. But it will be many months before all buildings and bridges can be checked for structural integrity.

For now, money is not the problem, he said. Many of these houses will have to be demolished. Maike Haberkorn, 33, went with her husband, Rouven, 46, a nightclub liar, to help friends in Heimersheim, a city flooded by the Ahr River.

The basement is like a dark pit, she said with a shudder. To be honest, after that, I would not want to live there. I would always dream of this and never forget it. I would always feel insecure. Floods in Western Europe Updated July 17, 2021, 4:15 p.m. ET Dirk Wershofer, 48, covered in mud, came to clean his parents’ house. His mother is 79 years old and his father, 84 years old, with a bad case of Parkinsons. They were trapped in a bedroom upstairs, he said, and were nearly 24 hours before his sister could cross to rescue them. Seeing the devastated road, he said, It looks more like the result of a war. With the elections in September, Mr. Wershofer is confident these floods will have an impact. People now work, wash, sleep, work and sleep and work again. They do not think about government. But after a week they will get very angry. The river farther away, in Altenahr, a beautiful tourist town, the devastation is deep. The turns of Ahr around the city, and so the flood hit from two directions, destroying almost everything in its path. Buildings like the pub and guesthouse, Zum Schwarzen Kreuz, which refers to the guesthouse on the bridge, 1640, have been completely destroyed as it is likely to be demolished. Volunteers worked in the hot sun to clean the detritus like broken glass and timber and lots of mud everywhere.

The Nelles family has owned the Caspari Hotel and Restaurant for three generations. They used the blockage during the pandemic to remodel and repaint. They set up new functional tents in the large outdoor space. The bright red geraniums still shine perfectly on the two upper balconies, where the stucco is freshly painted. But the rest is ruined, said Stephanie Nelles, 45, who now runs the site and who was deciding on Sunday what, if anything, could be saved from the basement, floors and first floors. Wine bottles in this region of wineries were covered in mud, their labels were not legible. The family has three buildings here, all badly damaged and Ms. Nelles is trying to keep her parents away. Their lives work and I do not want them to see it that way, she said. And the saddest thing is that they know people here who have not reached it.

Everyone in the family is alive, at least, she said. But sometimes it gets really bad and you just start crying. One of the saddest stories is that of Mentor Krasniqi, 46, who came to Germany as a refugee from Kosovo and worked as a bartender. Four years ago he managed to buy an old stone restaurant and house with a large open cafe area in front that could accommodate 350 people. He turned it into a well-known western-style salon, with a band of country music on Sundays. It is now completely destroyed, he said. Just an hour before we met, the engineers told him that the whole structure would have to be demolished.

Mr. Krasniqi was sitting with friends from Kosovo in the muddy yard with his head in his hands. Everything is lost now: cars, houses, the bar, he said. He had lived during the war in Kosovo, he said, seeing the demolition. This is much worse because it came so suddenly, he said. Asked if he regretted coming to Germany, he shook his head sharply. This Germany is my homeland now, he said.

