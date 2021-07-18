



Ministers are facing a growing backlash from both sides of the Channel over the decision to impose quarantine restrictions on travelers coming from France, with an industry figure accusing the Government of not having one last game to continue of travel. The brief announcement Friday of a so-called amber plus category requiring people to return from France in quarantine for ten days, despite their estimated vaccination status has affected plans by hundreds of thousands of Britons proposing to cross the Canal during the coming weeks. The decision to extend the quarantine rules to be lifted on Monday has provoked particular speculation and concern in France, where an MP from French President Emmanuel Macronsrulingparty took to Twitter to describe the measures as absolutely ridiculous and others suggested the UK announcement could be based on a misinterpretation of French infection data. The freshest franchises and the sharpest analysis, cured for your box AlexandreHolroyd, an Anglo-French member of the La Republic En Marche party, wrote on Twitter: Absolutely ridiculous [British] decision on zero percent science quarantine, 100 percent politics. Hundreds of thousands of family vacations ruined at a time when they were more needed than ever. Vaccines work and quarantine for fully vaccinated is a catastrophic message. Whitehall officials noted the growing number of infections in the Franceofthe Beta variant, which is thought to have a higher incidence of vaccine resistance than other Covid strains, as a key basis for imposing additional travel restrictions from France. But French officials expressed concern that the British government may have failed to understand that French records include the Indian Ocean territories of La Reunion and Mayotte, where the Beta variant is dominant. While the islands are officially part of France and therefore figures appear showing the degree of infection for the whole country, they are nevertheless about 6,000 miles from Paris and have no urgent worries passing through Calais. The Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa, currently accounts for just over four percent of new infections in France. The figure is much higher than the surrounding countries, but is likely to be distorted by the numbers in La Reunion and Mayotte. The Department of Health and Social Welfare did not immediately respond overnight to an on-site request for concerns about Betavariantcases in France. Meanwhile, travel industry bosses said the sudden changes to the rules and their growing complexity were wreaking havoc on consumer confidence and questioning the survival of the sectors. Willie Walsh, general manager of the International Air Transport Association and former head of British Airways, said Britain was destroying its travel sector and the thousands of jobs that rely on it Paul Charles, chief executive of the travel agency PC Agency, said it appeared the ministers had started a strategy of deliberately placing layer upon layer of complexity in travel rules. He called on Britain to adopt similar pathologies, applied in America and the European Union to allow those who are fully vaccinated to travel abroad, in total, before departure and shortly after return. MrCharles said the government simply has no last resort to allow UK citizens to travel. Rather, we have this set of uncomplicated and completely confusing rules that can change at any given moment. Layers of complexity are being placed to reduce travel. Extreme caution is being exercised to wreak havoc on the economy and people.

