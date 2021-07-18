Massive data leak exposes Israeli NSO spy used to target activists, journalists and political leaders globally

Spyware NSO Groups has been used to facilitate human rights violations worldwide on a massive scale, according to a major investigation into the leak of 50,000 phone numbers of potential surveillance targets. These include heads of state, activists and journalists, including the Jamal Khashoggis family.

The Pegasus project puts aside how NSO spies are a weapon of choice for repressive governments seeking to silence journalists, attack activists, and suppress dissent, endangering countless lives. Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.



The Pegasus project is an essential collaboration of more than 80 journalists from 17 media organizations in 10 countries coordinated by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based non-profit media, with technical support from Amnesty International, which conducted the latest forensic tests on mobile phones to identify traces of spyware.

These revelations refute any claim by the NSO that such attacks are rare and due to the fraudulent use of their technology. While the company claims that its spyware is only used for legitimate criminal and terror investigations, its explicit technology facilitates systematic abuse. They present an image of legitimacy while taking advantage of widespread human rights violations.

Clearly, their actions raise bigger questions about the lack of mass regulation that has created a savage west of rampant abusive targeting of activists and journalists. Until this company and the industry as a whole demonstrate that it is capable of respecting human rights, there should be an immediate moratorium on the export, sale, transfer and use of surveillance technology.

In a written response to Forbidden Stories and its media partners, NSO Group said it firmly denies the false allegations in the report. He wrote that consortium reporting was based on erroneous assumptions and uncorrected theories, and reiterated that the company was on a life-saving mission. A more complete summary of the TSO Groups response is available here.

inquiry

At the heart of this investigation is spyware NSO Groups Pegasus which, when secretly installed on victims’ phones, gives an attacker full access to messaging, email, media, microphone, camera, phone and contacts devices.

Over the next week, Project Pegasus media partners – including The Guardian, Le Monde, Sddeutsche Zeitung and The Washington Post – will lead a series of stories detailing how world leaders, politicians, human rights activists and journalists have been elected. as possible targets of this spyware.

From the leaked data and their investigations, Forbidden Stories and its media partners identified potential NSO clients in 11 countries: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Togo and the UAE. United Arab Emirates (United Arab Emirates))

NSO Group has not taken adequate action to stop the use of its tools for illegal surveillance of activists and journalists, despite the fact that it knew, or argued that it should have known, that this was happening.

The findings of the Pegasus Project should act as a catalyst for change. The oversight industry should no longer be offered a laissez-faire approach by governments with a vested interest in using this technology to commit human rights violations. Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International



As a first step, NSO Group should immediately shut down customer systems where there is credible evidence of misuse. The Pegasus project provides this in abundance, he said Agns Callamard.

Targeted Khashoggi family

During the investigation, evidence also emerged that family members of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi were targeted with Pegasus software before and after his assassination in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 by Saudi operatives, despite repeated denials by the NSO Group.

Amnesty Internationals Security Lab confirmed that Pegasus Spyware had been successfully installed on the phone of Khashoggis fiancée Hatice Cengiz just four days after his murder.

His wife, Hanan Elatr, was also repeatedly targeted with spyware between September 2017 and April 2018, as was his son, Abdullah, who was also selected as a target along with other family members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, the NSO Group responded to the Pegasus Project claims by saying that its technology was in no way related to the aggravated murder of Jamal Khashoggi. The company said it had previously investigated the allegation, shortly after the aggravated murder, which again, is becoming invalid.

Journalists under attack

The investigation has so far identified at least 180 journalists in 20 countries who were selected for potential NSO spyware targets between 2016 and June 2021, including in Azerbaijan, Hungary, India and Morocco, countries where attacks against independent media have intensified.

The findings show real-world damage caused by illegal surveillance:

In Mexico, journalist Cecilio Pinedas’s phone was targeted just weeks before his assassination in 2017. The Pegasus project identified at least 25 Mexican journalists being targeted for a two-year term. The NSO has denied that even if the Pinedas phone had been targeted, the data collected from its phone contributed to his death.

Pegasus has been used in Azerbaijan, a country where only a few independent media remain. More than 40 Azerbaijani journalists were selected as possible targets under investigation. Amnesty Internationals Security Lab found the phone of Sevinc Vaqifqizi, a freelance journalist for the independent media Meydan TV, had been infected for a two-year period until May 2021.

In India, at least 40 journalists from almost every major media outlet in the country were selected as potential targets between 2017-2021. Forensic tests revealed that the phones of Siddharth Varadarajan and MK Venu, co-founders of independent online sales The Wire, were infected with Pegasus spyware by June 2021.

The investigation also identified journalists working for major international media outlets including the Associated Press, CNN, The New York Times and Reuters as potential targets. One of the highest profile journalists was Roula Khalaf, editor of the Financial Times.

The number of journalists identified as targeted clearly illustrates how Pegasus is used as a tool to intimidate critical media. “It is about controlling public confession, resisting surveillance and suppressing any dissenting voice,” he said. Agns Callamard.

Pegasus infrastructure exposure

Amnesty International is today releasing the full technical details of its in-depth Security Laboratory forensic investigations as part of the Pegasus Project.

The Labs methodology report documents the evolution of Pegasus Spyware attacks since 2018, with details on the spywares infrastructure, including more than 700 Pegasus-related areas.

The NSO claims its spyware is undetectable and used only for lawful criminal investigations. We have now provided irrefutable evidence of this ridiculous lie, said Etienne Maynier, a technologist at Amnesty Internationals Security Lab.

There is nothing to suggest that NSO clients did not use Pegasus in terrorism and crime investigations, and the Forbidden Stories consortium also found numbers in the data belonging to suspected criminals.

Widespread violations facilitated by Pegasus should stop. Our hope is that the damn evidence published over the next week will lead governments to regulate an oversight industry that is out of control, said Etienne Maynier.

In response to a request for comment from the media organizations involved in the Pegasus Project, the NSO Group said it firmly denies the allegations and stated that many of them are uncorrected theories which raise serious doubts about the reliability of your sources as well the basis of your story NSO Group did not confirm or deny which governments are clients of NSO Groups, although it said that the Pegasus Project had made inaccurate assumptions in this regard. Despite the general denial of the allegations, the NSO Group said it would continue to investigate all credible allegations of misuse and take appropriate action based on the results of those investigations.