Esraa Abdelfattah: Egyptian activist released after almost two years | Middle East News

Egyptian activist and journalist Esraa Abdelfattah, one of the symbols of the 2011 revolution, has been released after nearly 22 months in custody, lawyer Khaled Ali said.

Ali, as well as Abdelfattah’s friends, posted pictures online Sunday when she was released from prison.

Abdelfattah was among several prominent journalists and activists released before Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar.

In 2008, Abdelfattah set up a Facebook page on April 6 in support of the striking workers and to call for political reform, at the beginning of the mobilization of mass protests that would lead to the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak three years later.

Abdelfattah, 43, was arrested in October 2019 on charges of spreading false news and collaborating with a terrorist group.

Her arrest sparked international condemnation, with the US calling it scandalous.

Abdelfattah, who was also imprisoned under Mubarak, walked free just hours after a sudden prosecution decision to release him.

She had opposed the Muslim Brotherhood when they took power in Egypt in 2012 and backed the 2013 protests that led to the ouster of President Mohamed Morsi.

According to the Egyptian Alawite, detention can be extended up to two years.

Journalists, activists released

Egyptian authorities have released detainees in recent months ahead of major Muslim holidays. Several other journalists and activists left on Sunday, two days before Eid al-Adha.

Activist and lawyer Mahienour el-Masry, journalists Moataz Wadnan and Gamal el-Gammal, politician Abdel Nasser Ismail and journalist Mustafa el-Aasar were also released, said a lawyer representing them and a judicial source. Charges against them are still pending, the lawyer added.

Wadnan was arrested in February 2018 following his interview with former Egypts senior auditor Hesham Genena, which sparked unrest after he said former military chief of staff Sami Annan possessed documents incriminating the country’s leadership.

Moataz Wadnan was arrested in February 2018 [File: Courtesy: International Press Institute]

Al-Aasar was also arrested in February 2018. Both journalists face charges of joining a terrorist group, spreading false news on special occasions.

The release came after a call from human rights lawyers when prosecutors last week referred Hossam Bahgat, a leading Egyptian investigative journalist and human rights lawyer, to court.

Bahgat said he was accused of insulting Egypts electoral authority, spreading false news alleging electoral fraud and using social media to commit crimes.

The allegations stem from a tweet Bahgat wrote last year blaming the head of election authorities for allegations of misconduct of parliamentary votes in recent years, according to the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, or EIPR, the Bahgat organization founded 18 years ago.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the Bahgats charge and the detention and harassment of Egyptian civil society leaders, academics and journalists under al-Sisi.

Weve communicated to the Egyptian government our strong conviction that individuals such as Hossam Bahgat should not be targeted for expressing their views peacefully, Price said last week. As a strategic partner, we raised these concerns with the Egyptian government and we will continue to do so forward.

Activist and lawyer Mahienour el-Masry was among those released [File: David Degner/Getty Images]

Also last week, an Egyptian court began the trial of six secular activists and journalists, including former politician Zyad el-Elaimy, said Ali, the ombudsman.

The six, who were arrested in 2019, face a range of charges including disturbing public order by spreading false news about internal affairs. The next court hearing is July 29, he said.

El-Elaimy and others were added by the court last year to a terrorism list for the next five years. The ruling was upheld last week by the Court of Cassation, Egypts highest criminal court.

Among the six jailed was Palestinian-Egyptian activist Ramy Shaath, who helped establish the Egypts branch of the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel, known as the Boycott, Relocation, Sanctions (BDS).

Shaath, the son of a former Palestinian foreign minister, was arrested in 2019 but has not been charged. His wife, a French citizen, was deported.

The Egyptian government has carried out a large-scale crackdown on dissent in recent years, imprisoning thousands of people, mostly Islamists, but also secular activists involved in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

Journalists have also been targeted, with dozens of prisoners and several foreign journalists deported. Egypt remains one of the best journalists in the world, along with Turkey and China, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Mustafa al-Aasar was arrested in February 2018 and charged with joining a terrorist group [File: Courtesy: Amnesty International]