Top 10 world news: Protests against Thai PM, Taliban ‘favor political solution’ and more, World News





As Thailand faces one of Covid’s worst waves, locals took to the streets to protest and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s on his treatment of Covid explosion. This came after the government announced the extension of Covid restrictions. after Doha talks between representatives of Afghan government AND Taliban insurgents, over the weekend, the supreme leader of the Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada says he “strongly favors” a policy conflict resolution in Afghanistan. Click on titles to read more Thai police deploy water cannons, rubber bullets against protesters denouncing the Prime Minister Locals took to the streets shortly after Thai government officials announced they would extend Coronavirus restrictions by protesting the handling of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s Covid blast. The Taliban leader ‘favors a political solution’ to the Afghan conflict Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Taliban, said on Sunday that he “strongly favors” a political solution to the Afghan conflict. Credibility crisis: How effective are the Chinese Covid vaccines? Despite many countries depending on Chinese vaccines, in recent weeks, there has been an increase in concern about Chinese vaccines. Wearing masks is the only safe way to help slow the spread of coronavirus: Scientists In the midst of some countries liberating all Covid regulations, scientists are urging governments and people to continue wearing masks to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus. German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the flood-affected area German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with survivors and assessed the damage in the flood-affected region of Germany that has suffered severe floods in recent days, which have claimed more than 183 lives, injured hundreds and displaced dozens. Exile headquarters: Why is Miami the ‘hotbed’ of Latin American killings and coups? The murder of Jovenel Moise may have been a shock, the connection of the assassination with Miami is not so surprising as the Miami-Florida connection remains infamous for many last years. Pakistani Interior Minister: Kidnapping of envoy to Afghanistan to be resolved within 72 hours According to Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the abduction of the daughter of an Afghan ambassador is expected to be resolved within 72 hours. Learn to turn off, says Pope Francis after a successful operation In his first public appearance after hospitalization, Pope Francis made a suggestion to believers urging them to take a break and get away from the stresses of modern life. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa joins clean-up mission after week of violence The country has now begun to clean up the violence and chaos that erupted after the sentencing of former President Jacob Zuma. Incumbent South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is also involved in the clean-up effort. Get to know who is the first Blue Origin crew flight Let’s take a look at the four people who are part of Blue Origin’s first flight. For the first time, four people will cross the Karman line, which separates the Earth’s atmosphere from space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-protests-against-thai-pm-taliban-favours-political-settlement-and-more-398903 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos