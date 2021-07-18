Gloria Estefan calls for international aid to Cuba, tells US to get involved in riots





Gloria Estefan has become the latest celebrity to talk about the recent protests in Cuba. Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases while under US sanctions. Some protesters have called for a change in the Communist government, moving against food shortages and other necessities. On Friday, the three-time Grammy winner went on Instagram to call on the United States and other international democratic countries to help the Cuban people. The Cuban-born pop star wrote a passionate prayer in English and Spanish along with a video showing demonstrators taking to the streets in Cuba. Some of the videos show people being arrested by police and other acts of violence. “My heart aches for the Cuban people on the island and what they have been through for over 62 years. But now they are saying ENOUGH,” wrote the singer. “Despite beatings, killings and imprisonments, abuses of power, hunger and the destruction of their souls! They need our support and that of the democratic and free countries of the world.” BELLA THORNE VES BRIGHTS AND SPORTS SHORTS, ASK Fans if she has to hold a work class: ‘DAY 19 QUARENTED’ The star continued: “The United Nations, and especially the United States, must strongly condemn the repressive and violent measures being taken by the Cuban government against their people! Spread the images, spread the word!” Estefans’s words echo what she previously said in an interview with him Reuters in which she called on the United Nations specifically to condemn the violence against Cuban demonstrators. PITBULL POINT IMPLIED APPEAL FOR FOR HELP OF SWIFT P CR CUBANT “I call on the United Nations to condemn the Cuban government and its tactics against their people, that they are using violence, that people are disappearing, that they have killed people,” the Turn the Beat Around singer said. Estefan said she hopes the members of the police force and army who are making government offers will follow their conscience and resist. CLICK HERE TSN SIGNED TO NEWS ON OUR TASK BULLETIN “My hope is that there are enough people in the police and army who will start a kind of movement where they do not oppress the people, where they stand for the people they have to protect, instead of the government,” she told Reuters. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION The star joined Cuban fellow stars like Bella Thorne and Pitbull to call on the United States to help the Cuban people.

