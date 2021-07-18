Edmonton family cancels out movement due to COVID-19, instead starts flower farm before Christ

The pandemic has forced some people to make big changes in their lives.

An Edmonton family was on the verge of relocating to Thailand for work, but the plan was thwarted by uncertainty caused by COVID-19. Instead, they started a flower farm in BC

Prior to the pandemic, Katy Splane was teaching at a local school in Edmonton. Herhusband, Rich, was working in construction. The two were planning to move to Bangkok for similar jobs, along with their three children.

With the global outbreak of COVID-19, the family was no longer safe in the international movement and the hardships of a long quarantine.

“Mostly with all the strangers to be away from, especially from our families for long periods of time,” Splane told CBC Edmonton’s extensively Radio Active .

Instead, the family decided to drive almost 1,000 miles[1,000 km]to Oliver, BC, in southern Okanagan, to start a new life.

While her husband stayed in Edmonton for work, the mother and children moved into a camper van and began growing and selling flowers.

The idea took root as Splane began to follow various influencers on social media who were posting about perennials, which only grow for one season, compared to the perennials that return each year.

“I would avoid them [annuals] to be honest, because they felt soft and unpredictable, “said Splane, 42.

Katy Splane and her family have learned a lot about growing and selling flowers. (Supplied by Katy Splane)

She has grown flowers in the past for fun and has helped friends with garden designs, but this is the first time the job is done.

“It has been a pretty strong learning curve,” Splane said.

“But I love growing things and their creative aspects.”

It was cold this spring when the family moved to the cramped camp van. Since then, Okanagan has suffered heat waves after heat waves with temperatures going beyond 40 degrees.

The air is intensely smoky as dozens of nearby fires burn and hot weather is expected to continue.

“I think you can say, there are still moments when I’m still evaluating my decision,” Splane said.

“As said, Okanagan is a magical place to be. It ‘s always such a pleasure to find yourself outside, surrounded by growing things, fruits and vegetables and people who also appreciate and enjoy regularly outside.”

While her husband stayed in Edmonton for work, Katy Splane and her three children moved to Oliver, BC, to grow and sell annual flowers. (Supplied by Katy Splane)

During the pandemic, thousands of Canadians filled their bags and moved from large urban centers to rural areas, according to Statistics Canada .

“This pandemic has made me reevaluate what I want to do with the next 45 years of my life,” Splane said.