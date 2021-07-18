International
‘Significant progress’ being made in Barrie, Ont. cleaning and recovering the tornado, the city says
The town of Barrie says “significant progress” is being made in clearing and rebuilding a neighborhood devastated by last Thursday ‘stornado.
The EF-2 tornado tore through a neighborhood in the southeastern end of the city, destroying several homes in the Mapleview Drive area and Prince William Way.
As a result, 10 people were taken to hospital, about 150 houses were damaged, while at least 71 houses were considered unsafe to enter due to the degree of damage.
In a press release Sunday, the city said all public land roads, sidewalks, boulevards and parks in the affected areas will be cleared by the end of Sunday.
Barrie police will “release” the site affected by the tornado at 12 noon on Monday, July 19th. This means that restrictions on entering the neighborhood will be lifted.
Access to the area remains restricted to property owners. Cleaning any private property requires the consent of the owner, the city said.
The Ontario Ministry of Labor is on site to ensure working conditions are safe because some buildings remain hazardous.
Residents who want to help with the recovery must wait until the area is cleared of police. There is no parking order for the affected area to enable government street cleaning.
More donations, volunteers do not need, says the city
Tow trucks are being brought in to remove damaged vehicles.
The city information center is located in a trailer at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic School and will remain in place for the time being.
The community received great support through donations and volunteers over the weekend. The city sought the help of the Salvation Army to coordinate donations.
Donations and volunteers are not required at this time, the city said. The Rescue Army will reduce the resource center of the residents in the coming days.
Donating through the Salvation Army is the best way to help affected communities, the city said.
Anyone in need of assistance can contact the tornado helpline at (705) 728-8442. A map of the affected area and other information is available at barrie.ca/TornadoRecovery.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/tornado-recovery-barrie-1.6107617
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]