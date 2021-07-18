‘Significant progress’ being made in Barrie, Ont. cleaning and recovering the tornado, the city says

The town of Barrie says “significant progress” is being made in clearing and rebuilding a neighborhood devastated by last Thursday ‘stornado.

The EF-2 tornado tore through a neighborhood in the southeastern end of the city, destroying several homes in the Mapleview Drive area and Prince William Way.

As a result, 10 people were taken to hospital, about 150 houses were damaged, while at least 71 houses were considered unsafe to enter due to the degree of damage.

In a press release Sunday, the city said all public land roads, sidewalks, boulevards and parks in the affected areas will be cleared by the end of Sunday.

Barrie police will “release” the site affected by the tornado at 12 noon on Monday, July 19th. This means that restrictions on entering the neighborhood will be lifted.

Access to the area remains restricted to property owners. Cleaning any private property requires the consent of the owner, the city said.

The Ontario Ministry of Labor is on site to ensure working conditions are safe because some buildings remain hazardous.

Residents who want to help with the recovery must wait until the area is cleared of police. There is no parking order for the affected area to enable government street cleaning.

More donations, volunteers do not need, says the city

Tow trucks are being brought in to remove damaged vehicles.

The city information center is located in a trailer at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic School and will remain in place for the time being.

The community received great support through donations and volunteers over the weekend. The city sought the help of the Salvation Army to coordinate donations.

Donations and volunteers are not required at this time, the city said. The Rescue Army will reduce the resource center of the residents in the coming days.

Donating through the Salvation Army is the best way to help affected communities, the city said.

Anyone in need of assistance can contact the tornado helpline at (705) 728-8442. A map of the affected area and other information is available at barrie.ca/TornadoRecovery.