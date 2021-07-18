‘He Leaves Me Alone in the World’: Goats and SodaExBulletin

footprint Pooja Sharma

Pooja Sharma

When Pooja Sharma, 35, lost her husband Manmohan to COVID-19 during India’s second deadly wave, she was devastated.

“After a few days of fighting COVID-19, my husband realized he would not succeed,” says Sharma. “He asked me to take care of our daughters, then left me all alone in the world.”

Manmohan, who died on April 17, was the main insurer of their family. He had a job introducing people to clothing stores on commission. Without her, Sharma, who lives in Delhi, was not sure how she and their two daughters, aged 12 and 14, would live. She did not have a job and could not read. And she was an orphan, so there were no parents who could help her.

Indian media are calling women like Sharma “COVID widows”. These are women who lost a husband, often the only survivor of the family during the pandemic. These widows find themselves burdened with additional financial burdens such as hospital bills while grieving the loss of their partner. Government and non-profit groups are now trying to support these women, especially those with low-income backgrounds, but researchers say that is not enough.

India has had over 30 million cases of COVID-19 and 411,000 deaths. More than 200,000 of those deaths occurred only during the second wave, which began in April and peaked in May.

It is hardly difficult to measure how many women have been widowed during this second wave, she says Rupsa Mallik, Director of Programs and Innovation at CREA (Creating Resources for Empowerment in Action), one of the largest women’s rights organizations in India. She works with women’s nonprofit organizations across South Asia and has followed India’s COVID dew situation. “There is no data on the number of COVID widows in this country,” she says.

The national government does not provide gender-specific data on COVID deaths. But some Indian states, including Bangalore AND working, have data showing the mortality rate during the second wave of India in their regions there has been a greater harm to men who may be men, fathers and breadwinners than women.

Knowing how many COVID widows there are in India is essential for groups wanting to help them, says Mallik. “How do you target a policy towards a section of society if you do not have data?”

Helping to save money?

Despite the lack of information, national and local governments are setting up programs to help these women.

On May 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his administration would implement measures to protect families who had lost their main gain member, regardless of gender, in COVID. This includes a pension equivalent to 90% of the deceased person’s average daily wage as well as insurance benefits. Eligible citizens can now apply for payments.

Some state governments in India are also preparing. Navi Mumbai Municipal Organization, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, announced in June that COVID widows would receive a one-time fee of about $ 2,020 plus about $ 1,346 for any equipment that could be used for self-employment, such as a sewing machine to start a tailoring business. And the condition of asama announced in June that it would provide one-time financial assistance of about $ 3,357 for COVID widows. These are modest sums in India, a family living below the poverty line usually has an annual income of around $ 2,416.

Mallik says cash may be useful for very poor families who have lost their family, but there are some concerns. “For a really disadvantaged family with low literacy levels, it is very likely that male family members may try to take control of the money. In patriarchal families, there will definitely be money laundering.”

To qualify for government support, widows must show a marriage certificate and a death certificate stating that the cause of death was KOVID. This creates another deadlock, says Mallik. “Even when deaths are recorded, they may not be recorded as COVID deaths” due to factors such as poor data retention. “So families in need are not able to get financial help.”

Job training to survive

Widows, especially those of poorer descent, need more than just money, he says Parmod Kumar, director of the Institute for Social and Economic Change, a Hyderabad-based think tank that helps women in rural areas through agricultural development.

Non-profit organizations are now providing a variety of resources for COVID widows, says Mallik. “They are filling in the gaps in areas where government is lacking.” This includes grief counseling and mental health services.

But there is also an urgent need for practical support, which charities are also providing. “COVID widows need to be independent,” says Kumar. “They have to start hiring if they want to support their families. The ability of these widows [through job training] will help them in the long run. “

Sharma now works with a nonprofit called Pins and needles, which helps hundreds of women in Delhi use their household skills such as sewing and knitting to make handicrafts such as aprons, masks, toys and earrings. These items appear in the group account on the Instagram and Facebook account; customers, mainly in India, can order directly from a website.

“All proceeds from the items go to women,” says Simran Kaur, the founder of Needles and Needles.

In recent months, the group has come to the aid of dozens of COVID widows. For women like Sharma, the program was a lifeline. “After my husband died, it looked like my world was over,” she says. “Who would give a job to a poor, uneducated woman like me? I thought about taking my life because I could not think of a way to take care of my daughters.”

Sharma earns about $ 60 a month by selling her handicrafts. While she is grateful for the money, she wants to be able to do more. When her husband was alive, he was bringing in up to $ 240 a month for their family. That put them just below India’s poverty line, but it was enough for them, she says.

Still, Sharma says work makes her feel a little safer to live on her own. But nothing can replace her late husband Manmohan, she says. He was the love of her life.

His family did not approve of Sharma because she was an orphan, but he married her anyway. So much he wanted to be with her.

Wiping away tears, she says, “I miss my husband.”

Agnee Ghosh is a freelance journalist based in Kolkata, India. South China Morning Post, Globe and Mail AND Atmos. Follow him on Twitter agnee__.