Two South African footballers first athletes living in Tokyo Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19

TOKYO – Two South African footballers became the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19 and other Tokyo Games-related cases were also confirmed on Sunday, highlighting the Herculean task faced by organizers in keeping the virus alive. restrained while playing the biggest sporting event in the world.

The positive tests came as some of the 11,000 athletes and thousands of other team officials expected from around the world began arriving after traveling through a pandemic to reach Tokyo.

They will all now live in nearby neighborhoods in Tokyo Bay Olympic Village over the next three weeks.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said last week that there was a “zero” risk of athletes passing the virus to other villagers. But this bold statement was already being tested.

The Olympics, which was postponed for a year due to the pandemic, will officially open on Friday and last until August 8th.

Both the football players and a team video analyst who also tested positive were relocated to the “Tokyo 2020 isolation structure,” the South African Olympic Committee said. The rest of the team members and officials were also in quarantine.

These positive tests further fueled local fears, with the South African team scheduled to play host Japan in its first match on Thursday.

There has already been persistent opposition from the Japanese public to holding the Olympics during the pandemic, with fears that it could become a super-spreading event and cause an increase in infections among Japanese people.

Bach and the IOC have insisted it will be safe and have come forward against most medical advice. The IOC says it sees the Games as a chance to boost international solidarity during difficult times, but the IOC would also lose billions of dollars in broadcasting rights if the Games were completely canceled.

Also Sunday, the South African team confirmed that the coach of its seventh rugby team also tested positive at a pre-Olympics training camp in the southern Japanese city of Kagoshima. He was also in isolation there and would lose the entire rugby race, the team said.

And there were other positive tests related to the Olympics. Olympic organizers said another athlete was tested positive, even though they did not live in the Olympic Village. The athlete was not named and was only identified as “non-Japanese”.

The first official of the International Olympic Committee was reported as positive. He recorded a positive test on Saturday when he arrived at a Tokyo airport. The IOC confirmed the evidence and identified him as IOC member Ryu Seung-min of South Korea. He was reportedly being held in solitary confinement as well.

Former world champion and bronze medalist at the World Championships Tegla Loroupe, head of mission of the IOC Olympic Refugee Team, tested positive for COVID-19 before the team left Doha, Qatar, the training base for Tokyo, two with knowledge of the condition told the AP. The team delayed its arrival in Tokyo while Loroupe is expected to stay behind, according to two people, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose medical information.

Organizers say 55 people linked to the Olympics in Japan have reported positive tests since July 1, but that figure does not include athletes or others who may have arrived for training camps but are not yet under the “jurisdiction” of the organizing committee.

Tokyo reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the 29th day in a row that the cases were higher than seven days ago. It was also the fifth day with more than 1,000 cases. The Olympics will open under a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.

No fans, Japanese or foreign, will be allowed in any of the Olympic sports in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures. Some suburban locations may allow a small number of local fans, but in fact it has only become an event for TV.

About 200 protesters gathered outside Shinjuku station in central Tokyo on Sunday, waving signs reading “No Olympics”. It was the latest in a series of small protests against the Games in recent months.

“This is ignoring human rights and our right to life,” protester Karoi Todo told the AP. “Infections are on the rise. Doing the Olympics is unforgivable.”

The Japanese organizers and the IOC hope that strict testing protocols, where athletes, team officials and others are tested daily, will mitigate the risks posed by thousands of foreigners arriving immediately. The athletes, officials and media to visit will be in a “mild quarantine” situation and confined to the designated Olympic venues, village and hotels and will be kept away from the general Japanese public. The IOC also says more than 80% of athletes determined to compete in Tokyo will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

But despite the assurances, positive tests five days away from the opening ceremony showed that regulations are not – and cannot be – unstable.

The South African team medical chief said each team member had two negative tests before traveling to Japan “according to Tokyo 2020 requirements”. They also tested negative when they arrived in Tokyo, said Dr. Phatho Zondi.

“The team [South Africa] officials and management have followed all relevant Olympic rules, protocols and procedures throughout the pre-Games and Games arrival routines of the Games, “the South African Olympic Committee said.

Coach Neil Powell and the entire South African rugby team were held in a quarantine facility after arriving in Japan due to a positive COVID test on their flight, the South African Team said. They were left free to leave, only for Powell to come out positive a few days later.

Powell was vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Johnson & Johnson single vaccine in South Africa on May 24, team spokesman JJ Harmse told the AP.

Olympic and South African football officials did not immediately confirm whether the two soccer players and the official who tested positive had been vaccinated, although the South African Olympic Committee said in May that it would offer all of its Olympic athletes the J&J vaccine.

The Olympics ended effectively before starting for both footballers and Powell as they would have to stay in quarantine for 14 days under Japanese rules.

The only way football players can be able to play is if their team makes the semifinals. Powell would definitely miss the entire rugby race and his Olympic experience would involve being held in isolation in a room for two weeks before flying back home.