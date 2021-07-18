The death toll in European floods is rising as Germany and Belgium mourn.





As flood waters begin to recede, rescue workers are racing to find survivors as flood-ravaged devastation in West Germany and Belgium has begun to become clear amid a growing death toll which reached at least 183 with many still missing. About 156 people died in Germany in what is the worst natural disaster in more than half a century. About 110 of those deaths occurred in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne. In Belgium, most of the dead were found around Liege, a city of about 200,000 people. It’s terrible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday. The German language can hardly describe the devastation that occurred. Earlier, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was stunned by destruction left by the flood. Many people have lost everything they have spent their lives building their property, their home, the roof over their heads, he said, adding that it may take weeks before the full extent of the damage is realized. Officials warned the death toll was likely to rise further as rainy days turned into devastating floods. Residents and business owners are now trying to deal with the devastation in some places that seem unfamiliar. Everything is completely destroyed. You do not know the look, said Michael Lang, owner of a wine shop in the town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in Ahrweiler. We now know exactly what the Trump-backed Arizona audit will do Federalist Society Remains Rife With Insurrectionists. Its leaders do not care. Is American Fall Inevitable? Congress may eventually pass immigration reform in a very strange way The high number of flood deaths is partly confusing because the European Flood Awareness System issued an extreme flood warning earlier this week. This has led many experts to say that the whole system is in place to prevent the failure of this type of disaster. Floods are now likely to play a leading role in the upcoming elections on 26 September, when voters will go to the polls to choose who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel. Suddenly floods have turned climate change into one of the main themes of the campaign. For a long time, the talk of the weather was synonymous with triviality. It’s over now, Germany’s public television ARD said in its main editorial on Friday night news, notes the New York Times. The weather is very political; there is hardly more non-political weather, especially not during an election campaign. Amidst all the tragedy, an old German politician was set on fire as he was caught on camera joking with colleagues while Steinmeier expressed sympathy for the victims. Laschet laughs as the country weeps, the Bild newspaper said on its website, referring to Armin Laschet, who is the conservative candidate to succeed Merkel. Experts have said that this type of disaster is likely to start happening more frequent due to climate change. Some parts of western Europe received rainfall for up to two months, within two days, said World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis. Although it is too soon to blame the warming, the climate crisis has increased the frequency of extreme events while many single events have been shown to be exacerbated by global warming, Nullis added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/07/death-toll-european-floods-rises-germany-belgium.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos