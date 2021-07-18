International
Floods in Germany: Merkel visits region as payment continues to rise
BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday met with survivors and thanked the volunteers as she walked through a village devastated by flash floods that have killed at least 183 people in Germany and Belgium, calling the level of destruction surreal and frightening.
As rescue crews continued to search for victims among rubble and debris, heavy rains in the southern German region of Bavaria caused even more flooding on Sunday. Authorities said they expected the death toll to rise as many hundreds remained missing, though it was unclear how simply they were inaccessible to friends or family amid the chaos of the disaster and lost communications.
Helicopters buzzed as Mrs. Merkel arrived in Schuld, a formerly quaint village with half-timbered houses and cobbled streets on the banks of the Ahr River, delivering an unknown pile of debris covered in sticky brown mud from the limestone waters last week. German meteorologists called the flood the worst in 500 years, if not a millennium.
The German language has no words, I think, about the destruction, said Mrs. Merkel told reporters after making a tour of the village. She vowed that her government would organize assistance, immediately and in the medium term, as well as assistance in rebuilding infrastructure.
Germany is a solid land and has the means to respond to that, the chancellor said, promising to return in late August to see first-hand what might be needed after the initial waste is cleared. We stand by your side. Federal and state governments will work together, hand in hand to restore the world to this beautiful region.
After a brief tour, the chancellor sat down to talk to local firefighters and soldiers who have led efforts to clear debris, restore communications and provide clean drinking water. Ms Merkel asked how the workers were talking by calling out some questions in order to be heard above the buzzing of helicopters passing overhead.
Thank you, she said as she got up to leave, adding, Is there anything else she wants to know, since I’m here?
We just really hope you will support us, replied one of the men, who had explained how the damage to one team member’s house had made him unlivable, while another had been completely lost.
The presentation was Mrs. The first Merkels since the beginning of the disaster and everyone she met seemed glad she was there. The chancellor, who is known for her deliberate, cautious approach to dealing with problems, was in Washington when the worst of the flood hit Thursday. She held video conferences with leaders of the most affected regions after returning on Friday. Saturday was her 67th birthday.
Despite her relative absence, Ms Merkel has been protected from public criticism by the sudden timing of the floods, the significance of her trip to Washington considered an important step in re-establishing ties with the United States following the troubled Trump administration, the stature of her fearsome politics in her fourth term as chancellor, and now her status as a lame duck.
Instead, most German news media have focused on how candidates to replace him in the September election have responded to the tragedy. The three main candidates in the race visited the hit areas last week.
Still, after 16 years of leading Europe, the largest and most powerful country through one catastrophe after another, including the global economic downturn in 2008, the ensuing European debt crisis, the arrival of more than one million migrants six years ago and, most recently, coronavirus pandemic Germans have become accustomed to her approach to analyzing and contemplating a situation before deciding to act.
Ms Merkels Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the government was working to organize several hundred million euros or dollars in immediate aid for those who lost their homes and their livelihood in the floods.
Floods in Western Europe
On Saturday, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany visited the town of Erftstadt, where raging waters left several houses and caused a landslide; at least 16 residents there remain missing. He was accompanied by 60-year-old Armin Laschet, leader of the Christian Democrat Conservative Union and the main contender for the chancellery, who is the governor of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
The political dangers of the tragedy were revealed during that tour. While Mr Steinmeier was making a solemn statement to the news media, demanding solidarity with the victims of the devastation, Mr Laschet was caught on camera standing behind him, laughing and talking to people close by.
Rivals of Mr. Laschets were quick to criticize her, but the chancellor declined to comment on the episode, stressing her collaboration with him as the leader of a flood-hit state.
Social Democrat general secretary Lars Klingbeil called Mr Laschets’ behavior “disrespectful” and “terrible” in a comment to Bild am Sonntag. They say people’s character shows in times of crisis, he added.
The Social Democrat candidate for chancellor is Mr Scholz, 63, the finance minister, who voted in third place after the Greens, whose candidate Annalena Baerbock, 40, visited the Rhineland-Palatinate last week and Mr. Laschets conservative party.
It was unclear if the blunder would damage Mr Laschets’ bullet, but the governor sought to explain himself on Saturday. in a Twitter message.
The fate of those affected, which we have heard about in many conversations, is important to us, he wrote, and he thanked Mr. Steinmeier for his visit. So I regret even more the impression that came from a conversation situation. That was inappropriate and I’m sorry.
Even when the country was trying to come to terms with the degree of damage to the Rhineland-Palatinate states, where Schuld is, heavy rains caused more flooding in east and south Germany, killing at least one person, in addition to 112 people pronounced dead. in the Rhineland-Palatinate.
In North Rhine Westphalia, where the interior minister said 45 people had died, more storms broke out in the south of the country.
Floods in Belgium killed at least 27 people, local news media reported, authorities said. Dozens remained missing there and rescue workers spent most of the day going door-to-door looking for anyone who had not been able to escape the rising waters in time.
That authorities were still unclear on Sunday how many people were missing four days after the floods hit reflected the severity of the damage caused to local infrastructure in the Rhineland-Palatinate, said Malu Dreyer, the governor of the states.
The water was still flowing until two days ago, we have mud and debris, Ms. Dreyer said. We now have police, soldiers and firefighters who systematically search the entire region looking for the missing.
Ms Merkel said that in addition to financial support from the government, the German Army and other emergency aid organizations would stay in the area for as long as necessary.
All we have is being put to use, she said, and yet it is extremely painful for those who have lost their loved ones, for those who still do not know what has happened, and for those facing the destruction of their livelihood .
