Floods in Germany: Merkel visits region as payment continues to rise

The presentation was Mrs. The first Merkels since the beginning of the disaster and everyone she met seemed glad she was there. The chancellor, who is known for her deliberate, cautious approach to dealing with problems, was in Washington when the worst of the flood hit Thursday. She held video conferences with leaders of the most affected regions after returning on Friday. Saturday was her 67th birthday.

Despite her relative absence, Ms Merkel has been protected from public criticism by the sudden timing of the floods, the significance of her trip to Washington considered an important step in re-establishing ties with the United States following the troubled Trump administration, the stature of her fearsome politics in her fourth term as chancellor, and now her status as a lame duck.

Instead, most German news media have focused on how candidates to replace him in the September election have responded to the tragedy. The three main candidates in the race visited the hit areas last week.

Still, after 16 years of leading Europe, the largest and most powerful country through one catastrophe after another, including the global economic downturn in 2008, the ensuing European debt crisis, the arrival of more than one million migrants six years ago and, most recently, coronavirus pandemic Germans have become accustomed to her approach to analyzing and contemplating a situation before deciding to act.

Ms Merkels Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the government was working to organize several hundred million euros or dollars in immediate aid for those who lost their homes and their livelihood in the floods.

Floods in Western Europe Updated July 17, 2021, 4:15 p.m. ET

On Saturday, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany visited the town of Erftstadt, where raging waters left several houses and caused a landslide; at least 16 residents there remain missing. He was accompanied by 60-year-old Armin Laschet, leader of the Christian Democrat Conservative Union and the main contender for the chancellery, who is the governor of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.