The Israeli spyware maker is in the spotlight amid widespread abuse reports





In a statement posted on its website, the NSO said the list of numbers had not come from the database. Such data has never existed on any of our servers, the statement said. As the NSO has previously stated, our technology was in no way related to the aggravated murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the statement continued. We can confirm that our technology has not been used to listen, monitor, track or collect information about him or his family members mentioned in the investigation. In an interview, the chief executive and founder of the firm, Shalev Hulio, said he was first introduced to the list in June, when four specific people told him that hackers were trying to sell an alleged list stolen from servers. of Companies. Mr. Hulio said the NSO did not have an active server from which such data could be stolen, and that from the moment he saw the list, he realized it was not a list of targets attacked by Pegasus, or something inherent from the Pegasus system or any other OST product. He said the list appears to have been produced by users of a special application called HLR LookUp. The Times reporters whose number is said to be on the leaked list include Azam Ahmed, a former Mexico City bureau chief who has reported extensively on corruption, violence and surveillance in Latin America, including the NSO itself; and Ben Hubbard, head of the Timess office in Beirut, who has investigated rights abuses and corruption in Saudi Arabia and wrote a recent biography of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In January 2020, Mr. Hubbard published an account of a piracy attempt against his phone. Mr Hulio denied Mr Hubbards’s phone had been attacked by Pegasus and suggested he was the target of a rival Israeli tech firm. Michael Slackman, assistant editor of Timess for international news, said Azam Ahmed and Ben Hubbard are talented journalists who have done important work in uncovering information that governments did not want their citizens to know. The survey of reporters was created to intimidate not only those journalists, but their sources, which should concern everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/18/world/middleeast/israel-nso-pegasus-spyware.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos