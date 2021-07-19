The risk of fire smoke in Calgary reaches high risk levels

Content of the article
Health officials are urging people to reduce their time outside, as Calgary fire smoke blankets reach levels considered very high risk.
Sunday morning, Environment Canadas special air quality statement for Calgary rated the risk of smoke from fires across western Canada at level 10, the highest scale and simply timid number of the very high risk category.
She arrived at highest 10-plus level at noon Sunday and was expected to stay at level 10 overnight.
Endangered populations such as those with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, the elderly, pregnant women and children are advised to stay indoors or reduce strenuous outdoor activities.
For the general population, the special statement states that consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities if you have symptoms such as coughing and sore throat.
It is also recommended to keep doors and windows closed and to close outside ventilation systems.
Small particles carried in dry smoke are considered dangerous, especially for populations in need.
Fire smoke also has significantly limited visibility in the Calgary area and other parts of the province.
The smoke risk is expected to moderate slightly on Monday with a reading of 9, which is still high risk, before dropping to 6, considered a moderate risk, on Tuesday.
On Friday, the City of Calgary announced a fire ban, largely to prevent local air quality from deteriorating.
Today’s fire ban reflects the significant, increased air quality hazard resulting from the fire smoke and a need to limit the combustion that would contribute to this, said Deputy Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc.
Scientists say climate change has made it much more likely and has intensified the extreme heat that has severely shaved the interior of BC, resulting in 300 fires.
Many of those fires remain out of control and have resulted in several evacuations in that province.
But a Canadian environmental meteorologist said most of the smoke in the Calgary and Edmonton areas on Sunday was from fires that were well caused outside BC
Justin Shelley says that while the smoke issues in Alberta last week were largely due to fires before Christ, a change in wind has caused most of the smoke in both cities now coming from other fires in northern Saskatchewan.
Mess is a multi-layered, smoky mess, said Shelley from Edmonton, explaining that wind directions change depending on altitude, so smoke can blow from different provinces at different levels.
A Torontonian in Calgary to sell kitchenware at Stampede bases said he was shocked by the density of Sunday fog in the city.
When I got up and saw all the smoke, I thought there were houses burning around me, said Mohsen Karimiyan.
A city police officer spending most of the day outside patrolling Calgary Stampede said she was surprised she was not badly affected by the smoke.
And I have asthma and allergies, said the police officer, who chose not to give her name.
But she noted that it was too early in her shift.
Ask me how I feel six hours from now, said the officer. The smoke was not so bad in Vernon when I was there last week.
A Calgary EMS spokeswoman said Sunday that they had not yet dealt with a pinch of patients suffering from the effects of smoking, but added that this could only be a matter of time.
We have not yet seen a major peak, but usually tend to see a delay, said Helene Hamilton.
She said her colleagues were kept busy with smoke-related calls in the summer of 2018, which proved to be a particularly foggy season.
Most of those patients suffered from asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, she said.
The first few days people were able to manage it at home, but there is a turning point, Hamilton said.
The big push from us is the prevention that we recommend people avoid outdoor areas if they can and, when in their cars, put their air conditioning in recycling instead of getting fresh air in.
Earlier this month and in late June, EMS in Alberta were busy dealing with the effects of another extreme condition, linked to climate change, record heat, which is believed to have killed hundreds of people in BC Mainlandland.
With files from The Canadian Press
