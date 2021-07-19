UK Boris Johnson makes U-Turn, goes into isolation after COVID contact.





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go into self-isolation for 10 days after he came in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. movement reached a reversal after Johnson and his senior finance official, Rishi Sunak, recently got in touch with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who came out positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. At first Johnson and Sunak said they would not isolate because they would join a pilot program that included taking daily coronavirus tests to avoid quarantine. But that led to a riot by critics who accused government officials of a double standard. When the National Health Service notifies a person of close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 they are presumed to be self-isolated for 10 days, although this is not a legal requirement. However, critics said hundreds of thousands of people had been forced into quarantine and the pilot program sounded like another scheme to make sure the powerful could avoid the same rules as everyone else. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are devastated again thinking the rules we are all following do not apply to them, said Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party. Johnson tha e diela that as they briefly looked at the idea of ​​us participating in the pilot scheme, I think it is much more important that everyone adheres to the same rules and that is why I will veto until Monday 26th July. We now know exactly what the Trump-backed Arizona audit will do Federalist Society Remains Rife With Insurrectionists. Its leaders do not care. Is American Fall Inevitable? Congress may eventually pass immigration reform in a very strange way The change from Johnson and Sunak came to the forefront on Sunday as the government tried to get everything out of what the British media is calling Freedom Day. The government will lift the restrictions on COVID-19 on Monday at a time when cases have increased due to the highly transmitted Delta variant. The move goes to a bet that vaccines will continue to be effective in reducing serious illness and death even when infections increase. If successful, a plan can be made for other countries with high vaccination rates to follow suit. But there are also many risks, including the possibility of a vaccine-resistant variant emerging. Plus there is a risk that increased cases could lead the economy to a halt anyway if many people are forced to go into isolation. On Sunday, Johnson said it was the right time to lift the restrictions. If we do not do it now we have to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it? he said. This is the right moment, but we have to do it carefully. Weve remembered that this virus is unfortunately still there.

