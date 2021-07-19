International
The Delta variant now accounts for a third of cases before Christ. Why an expert says not to panic
The highly contagious Delta variant accounts for a third of COVID-19 cases in BC, according to the latest data from the BC Center for Disease Control, but a modeling expert says the number does not tell the whole story.
The latest version of the BCCDC variant covers the period from July 4 to July 10, where 362 cases of COVID-19 were detected.
Thirty-three percent of them were the Delta variant, 39 were the Gamma variant and 15 were the Alpha variant.
Last week, Delta accounted for only eight percent of cases.
While this jump seems alarming, Sarah Otto, a mathematical biologist at UBC and member of the BC COVID-19 modeling group, said it should be looked at in context.
With BC reporting the fewest new cases since last summer, a single new group could distort the numbers, she said.
Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant worldwide, discovered in 100 countries: Fauci
“Now that we have very few cases in British Columbia, which is great news, then depending on whether a case comes out and infects a lot of people or does not infect a lot of people, the random event causes a lot of fluctuations,” Otto said. .
In absolute numbers, the increase is an increase from about 29 Delta cases to 120 cases, across the province, over the course of a week.
Otto added that the weekly variant numbers the province issues are preliminary and may vary as more positive test samples undergo genomic sequences.
“Don’t pay too much attention to any week, but look at the trends and what we are seeing and the trends,” she said.
The Delta variant, which is significantly more contagious than the original COVID-19 variant, has become the dominant COVID-19 variant globally, according to US officials.
The disease has been detected in more than 100 countries and has spread rapidly in the UK and US, where it has been attributed to an increase in hospitalizations among the unvaccinated.
This increase has prompted LA County to reinstate its mask mandate, even among fully vaccinated residents.
She has also sparked criticism of the decision to ease restrictions on COVID-19 in BC, including ending mandatory masks in closed public places, as too soon.
Los Angeles brings the inner mask mandate after the rise of COVID-19 cases
Otto said there is no doubt it is also rising in BC, but that BC was well positioned to fight again.
“We have some great things happening to us. One is our very high vaccination rate. And the second is that I think our community continues to be safe and take many of the safeguards, including wearing masks, reducing social contacts, “she said.
READ MORE:Southeast Asia tries to contain the Delta variant amid record COVID-19 increases
“So I do not expect an increase in Delta, but I think we will see an increase in the number of cases. It will probably be too slow. ”
Otto estimated that the province would see a “warning” period of two to four weeks before variant cases began to rise steadily.
She said the best defense against the rise of Delta remains the increase in vaccination levels and the restriction of social contacts.
As of Friday, 49.9 percent of eligible British Colombians (44.8 percent of the entire population) had been fully vaccinated.
Otto said her main concern was that as Delta circulates in the community it will eventually hit a pocket of the population with lower vaccination rates, where it will be able to spread faster.
With files from Reuters
