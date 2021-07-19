Gallery: Photos of Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

DANISH SIDDIQUI / REUTERS

A member of the Afghan Special Forces prays on a highway in front of a combat mission against the Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 11, 2021. Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist for Reuters, was killed on Friday, July 17, 2021, as he chronicled fighting between Afghan and Taliban forces amid the continued withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. Siddiqui, 38, was deployed in Afghan special forces as the commando unit fought to control the Spin Boldak crossing, on the border between Southern Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Danish Siddiqui takes pictures of a damaged cargo ship in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai, August 9, 2010. Siddiqui was part of a team of Reuters photojournalists who won the Pulitzer Prize for feature film in 2018 for their coverage of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar. Recently, he had captured scary images of India’s war against COVID-19. Go through our gallery for examples of some of Siddiqui’s extraordinary images.

A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional period of mud wrestling (Condition), at the Akhaara center in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, India, February 14, 2012.

Rohingya refugees DANISH SIDDIQUI / REUTERS

A Rohingya refugee man pulls a baby as they walk ashore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat across the Bay of Bengal, to Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, September 10, 2017. In a statement to the Associated Press, Farhat Basir Khan, a professor of mass communications at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, noted Siddiqui’s determination to pursue difficult and complex stories and praised his former student’s sense of sensitivity: ” “He was our eye. He gave voice and choice to thousands whose suffering could have been lost. If a picture is worth a thousand words, it’s worth millions.”

Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India, March 21, 2017. A native of New Delhi, and a defense correspondent for an Indian TV network, Siddiqui decided to change careers in 2010 with a practice at Reuters. A self-taught photographer, Siddiqui told Forbes India in 2018 that he was disappointed that television news focused only on big stories, not smaller features from the interior of India.

A participant flies with a tiger-shaped kite during the International Kite Festival in Mumbai, January 8, 2014.

A man was pulled to safety with a rope across the Alaknanda River, during a rescue operation in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 23, 2013.

Beach coasters stroll while a boy practices somersault on a beach in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2018.

A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu saint, wears a mask before the procession to dive into the Ganges River during Shahi Snan, at the Pitcher Festival held amid the spread of coronavirus disease, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. “While I like to cover news – from business to politics to sports – what I like most is capturing the human face of a broken story,” Siddiqui wrote in a profile on the Reuters website. “I really like covering issues that affect people as a result of different types of conflicts.”

Fireworks explode on participants holding torches during a procession marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of North Korea, in Pyongyang, September 10, 2018. Siddiqui has covered the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, riots in India and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A soldier eats ice cream while visiting a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12, 2018.

People watch as a convoy of Afghan Special Forces passes through a market during a combat mission against the Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021.

Members of the Afghan Special Forces hold a guard while others search homes in a village during a combat mission against the Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021.

Hindu worshipers pray while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as they worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival “Chatt Puja”, in Mumbai, October 30, 2014. “Ninety percent of the photography I have learned has come from experimenting in this area,” Siddiqui once wrote.

On February 24, 2020, while covering sectarian unrest in a New Delhi suburb, Siddiqui and Reuters correspondent Devjyot Ghoshal saw a Muslim, Mohammad Zubair, beaten by a mad crowd chanting pro-Hindu slogans, during protests sparked by a new citizenship law. Their images – widely reported in the international media – highlighted the danger of a wider flare-up between India’s Hindu majority and the sizable Muslim minority. Siddiqui, a Muslim, had a close escape when the crowd turned his attention to him.

Clients’ relatives hear the priests sing during evening prayers at the Mukti Bhavan (House of Salvation) in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014.

A woman leans on a stretcher holding her husband in the corridor of the emergency department of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital during the COVID-19 blast in Bhagalpur, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, on July 27, 2020.

A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force officer, who died of complications related to COVID-19, in a cemetery in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2020.

People expect to burn the victims who died due to the coronavirus, on a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021.

Hindu worshipers worship the Sun god in the waters of the Arabian Sea during Chhath Puja, in Mumbai, India, November 6, 2016.