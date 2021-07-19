The Pegasus Project: Why 17 media outlets are working together to cover spyware on a massive scale.





A number of journalists from seventeen print media worked together to expose evidence of industrial-scale espionage targeting journalists, activists, politicians, and business leaders.

And the discoveries have just begun.

The consortium began publishing its findings Sunday. Stories show that numerous members of the media were “potential candidates for oversight”, such as The Guardian Decided . Forensic tests confirmed the presence of spyware on some phones.

More will come out in the coming days. Participating news outlets are calling this the “Pegasus Project”, removing the name of the spy, Pegasus, who is allegedly licensed by the NSO Group to pursue terrorists and big criminals. How is spyware used? Has it been abused? These are two of the key questions.

First things first … How did this investigation start? Washington Post executive editor Sally Buzbee explained it in a letter from the editor Sunday afternoon. “The project was conceived by Forbidden Stories, a non-profit journalism organization based in Paris, which, together with Amnesty International, a human rights group, had access to the data that formed the basis of our reporting: a list with more than 50,000 phone numbers concentrated in popular locations to spy on their citizens and also known to have been NSO Group clients, ” Wrote Buzbee. “Although the purpose of the list cannot be definitively determined, it is a fascinating document,” Buzbee wrote. “Of the more than 1,000 identifiable identities, there were at least 85 human rights activists, 65 business leaders, several members of the Arab royal family, 189 journalists and 600 government officials and politicians, spread across more than 50 countries. “ Amnesty Security Lab was able to examine 67 smartphones. “Of those, 23 were successfully infected and 14 showed signs of attempted penetration,” WaPo reported. “For the other 30, the tests were incomplete, in some cases because the phones had been replaced.” WaPo interviewed some of the individuals affected, including Siddharth Varadarajan, co-founder of The Wire, a non-profit news media in India. “This is an incredible intervention and journalists should not deal with it,” he said after learning that his phone was infected. “No one should deal with this.” Who is on the list? Here is what WaPo reported: “Among the journalists whose number appears on the list, which dates back to 2016, are reporters working abroad for several major news organizations, including a small number from CNN, Associated Press, Zeri of America, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, Le Monde in France, the Financial Times in London and Al Jazeera in Qatar. “ There is a lot of uncertainty associated with this, as Devan Cole pointed out in an article for CNN.com. But Amnesty Secretary-General Agnes Callamard nodded. “The number of journalists identified as targets vividly illustrates how Pegasus is used as a tool to intimidate critical media. It is about controlling public narrative, resisting surveillance and suppressing any dissenting voices.” Said Callamard on Sunday I was also shocked by this line in the WaPo story: “After the investigation began, some reporters in the consortium learned that they or their family members had been successfully attacked with Pegasus spyware.” “Out in the open …” CNN has not independently verified the findings of the Pegasus Project probe. The seventeen participating branches are Forbidden Stories, The Washington Post, Le Monde, Sddeutsche Zeitung, Die Zeit, The Guardian, Daraj, Direkt36, Le Soir, Knack, Radio France, The Wire, Process, Aristegui Noticias, Organized Crime and Reporting Corruption Project, Haaretz and PBS “Frontline”. For a summary of the findings so far, “Frontline” is developing a direct blog linking key stories from other partners. Here is main quota by Dana Priest, one of the sidelines in the WaPo report, which also appears in a Frontline report. “For the first time,” said Priest, “we have been able to give readers an idea of ​​how big the private and unregulated espionage business has become. It has been a unique and truly shocking experience for him. worked with so many foreign journalists to pool our resources and resources to bring to light this difficult story, where it should be. “ NSO Group Response Citing Devan Cole’s story: “In a lengthy statement to CNN on Sunday, the NSO Group vehemently denied the findings of the investigation, saying in part that it sells its technologies only to law enforcement and government intelligence agencies. vetoed for the sole purpose of saving lives .by preventing acts of crime and terror “.” The NSO Group also said it “does not operate the system and has no data visibility”. He said he would continue to investigate “all credible allegations of abuse and take appropriate action based on the results” of such investigations …

