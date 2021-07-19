International
The Pegasus Project: Why 17 media outlets are working together to cover spyware on a massive scale.
And the discoveries have just begun.
More will come out in the coming days. Participating news outlets are calling this the “Pegasus Project”, removing the name of the spy, Pegasus, who is allegedly licensed by the NSO Group to pursue terrorists and big criminals. How is spyware used? Has it been abused? These are two of the key questions.
First things first …
“Although the purpose of the list cannot be definitively determined, it is a fascinating document,” Buzbee wrote. “Of the more than 1,000 identifiable identities, there were at least 85 human rights activists, 65 business leaders, several members of the Arab royal family, 189 journalists and 600 government officials and politicians, spread across more than 50 countries. “
Amnesty Security Lab was able to examine 67 smartphones. “Of those, 23 were successfully infected and 14 showed signs of attempted penetration,” WaPo reported. “For the other 30, the tests were incomplete, in some cases because the phones had been replaced.”
Who is on the list?
Here is what WaPo reported: “Among the journalists whose number appears on the list, which dates back to 2016, are reporters working abroad for several major news organizations, including a small number from CNN, Associated Press, Zeri of America, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, Le Monde in France, the Financial Times in London and Al Jazeera in Qatar. “
I was also shocked by this line in the WaPo story: “After the investigation began, some reporters in the consortium learned that they or their family members had been successfully attacked with Pegasus spyware.”
“Out in the open …”
CNN has not independently verified the findings of the Pegasus Project probe. The seventeen participating branches are Forbidden Stories, The Washington Post, Le Monde, Sddeutsche Zeitung, Die Zeit, The Guardian, Daraj, Direkt36, Le Soir, Knack, Radio France, The Wire, Process, Aristegui Noticias, Organized Crime and Reporting Corruption Project, Haaretz and PBS “Frontline”.
NSO Group Response
The NSO Group also said it “does not operate the system and has no data visibility”. He said he would continue to investigate “all credible allegations of abuse and take appropriate action based on the results” of such investigations …
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/19/media/pegasus-project-spyware-reliable-sources/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]