South Australia imposes stricter border bubble after Mildura COVID-19 case and requires fewer trips to Riverland





South Australia has restricted the movement of members of the cross-border community following the confirmation of a COVID19 case in Mildura, north-west Victoria. Main points: A COVID19 case was discovered in Mildura on Saturday

SA has reduced the area of ​​border bubbles with Victoria to 40 km

People have been asked to reduce trips to and from Riverland By midnight, Victoria’s cross-border bubble has been reduced from 70 miles to 40 miles, with residents allowed to enter the SA only for work, study, care, essential shopping or getting a COVID-19 vaccine. They should be tested regularly for COVID-19 and wear face masks in public. Anyone in the SA who has been in Mildura since July 11 has been ordered on a 14-day quarantine. SA police said only essential travelers would be allowed to cross back and forth from Broken Hill, with Wentworth removed from the bubble. A police officer with a dog checks a truck at the Yamba VictoriaSA border crossing in Riverland. ( File: SA Police ) Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier pointed out that Mildura was just 100 km from the South Australian border, in Riverland, and had many connections beyond the Victoria border. “Obviously there can be quite a lot and there is a lot of traffic between Renmark and Mildura and it is also a very busy agricultural area,” she said. Live updates: Read our blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic. Call for fewer tripsin Riverland People have also been asked to limit their travel in and out of Riverland SA to those who make them afraid to be tested. “We are sending messages to people living in Riverland [on]on our side of the border we would like them to reduce their movement in and out of that area, and if there is no reason for other South Australians to beg in Riverland, try to reduce any non-essential travel there at the moment, “said Professor Spurrier. South Australia recorded no new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, leaving 13 active cases in the state. Riverland lies along the Murray River in eastern South Australia. ( ABC Riverland ) Professor Spurriery said yesterday that 438 people now in South Australia had told SA Health they had been to a showroom in Victoria and would need to self-quarantine, along with 49 people who had been to Phillip Island. The state closed its borders to travel from Victoria on Saturday, with South Australians returning to quarantine for 14 days. “I think I really need to be very aware of the situation in NSW and now in Victoria and it’s moving fast and things are evolving and the Delta variant is acting quite differently from the Wuhan type we experienced last year and it’s moving. faster, “said Professor Spurrier. Reducing travel restrictions from south-east Queensland will be reviewed by the end of the week, she said, however bans on singing and dancing are likely to continue longer. What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-19/sa-imposes-stricter-border-on-mildura-wentworth-and-broken-hill/100303586 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos