Oregon health care providers remain unvaccinated, new data show





Ninety-four percent of dentists in Oregon have received a COVID-19 vaccine. But only half of chiropractors have received a stroke. And for chiropractic assistants the vaccination rate is 45%. Dentists and chiropractors represent the high and low level of vaccination among licensed health care workers in the state, new data show. Many other health care professionals also have relatively poor vaccination rates: only 57% of certified Oregon nursing assistants are vaccinated; 60% of licensed professional nurses are vaccinated; and only 56% of advanced medical emergency technicians have received a stroke. The photo appeared inreleased databy the Oregon Health Authority. The data, updated July 3, sheds light on how healthcare professionals have embraced or resisted the COVID-19 vaccine. The relatively poor rate in many healthcare professions has raised the question of whether vaccines should be mandatory for healthcare workers who may come into close contact with patients and have a high risk of catching the virus or transmitting the virus. his to others. The state hospital industry group says Oregon leaders need to grow and change state law so providers can mandate vaccines. But others say it is better to use advocacy and other tools to encourage healthcare workers to get vaccinated, rather than threatening them with interruptions. Either way, the information is compelling to find out how many health care workers have refused the vaccine, or simply have not bothered with it, even when health care executives advocate for vaccination for the general population. Hesitation strikes healthcare Some of the data offer little surprise: Healthcare workers as a group are slightly more vaccinated than the general public. Overall, they had a vaccination rate of 70% at the end of June, ahead of Gov. Kate Browns’ goal of 70% for the general population. The state reached that target on July 2nd. However, health care workers have had much more time to be vaccinated. They were the first group to become vaccine-friendly when shooting was in short supply and in high demand as Oregon developed priority lists for getting vaccines to first-line health care workers and others most at risk. high. That was before Oregon turned to lottery prizes and gifts in an effort to increase the slow vaccination rate as shooting became widely available. If anything, the statistics serve as a reminder that vaccine reluctance continues to have a stubborn presence in Oregon, even among those who work in health care and have had access to vaccines more than other Oregons. Further, barriers to vaccinating the general Oregon population also persist among health care workers. Healthcare workers who are in the minority or living in rural parts of the state often have lower vaccination rates than their counterparts elsewhere in Oregon. This underscores another reality for Oregon: State law prevents health care providers and hospitals from making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff working with their patients, even when the same providers vaccinate the general public and declare the importance of vaccination. The law requires health care employers to provide immunizations for their employees, but they cannot mandate vaccines as a condition of employment. The debate continues to play out, even as Oregon has reopened its economy and begins the long slogan toward herd immunity. Oregon still has the goal of vaccinating 80% of adults to reach the herd immunity threshold. To achieve this, the state will have to vaccinate nearly 455,000 more people, according to health authority figures. Currently, only about 5,000 people a day are being vaccinated, state data show. Hospital group: Wrong policy In response to state data on vaccination rates among health care workers, the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Care Systems said Wednesday, July 14 that states’ misguided policies of not allowing vaccine mandates at work continue to hamper progress. Hospitals across the country support mandatory vaccinations for employees. As the number of hospitals and health systems requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees continues to grow across the U.S., here in Oregon we can not even talk, said Becky Hultberg, president of the association and CEO, in a statement. Providing vaccination to health care workers protects vulnerable patients, visitors and associates. It’s unconscious to leave tools on the table during a global pandemic. Time has passed for state leaders to address this misguided policy. More than 30 hospital systems and hospital associations across the country support vaccine mandates, according to the Oregon group. The Houston Methodist was the first nationwide health system to require vaccinations for employees, starting in April, according to a report by the American Medical Colleges Association. Italy, France and Greece are among the nations that have mandated vaccines for healthcare workers. Oregon Governor’s spokeswoman Kate Browns on Wednesday did not rule out or approve mandatory vaccines. For both their safety and the safety of the patients they are working with, it is important that first-line health care workers be protected from COVID-19 with vaccines, said Charles Boyle, Browns spokesman. This is why the governor gave priority to health care workers in Phase 1a of the Oregon vaccination effort. The Oregon legislature just concluded a six-month legislative session, which would have been the right place to raise the issue and debate such an amendment to Oregon law. Boyle said the issue deserves careful consideration and public input from employers and employees alike, adding that the Legislature session in February 2022 offers that opportunity. But there is resistance to such a mandate, both in Oregon and in other states. In Texas, 117 workers at the Houston Methodist sued over the mandate in federal court, but their case was dismissed by U.S. District Court in Southern Texas District. In the June 12 ruling, the judge found that the hospital is trying to do life-saving business and employees may refuse to take a hit and go to work elsewhere. The Nurses’ Union favors the current law The Oregon Nurses Association, the labor union representing about 15,000 registered nurses and allied health workers, said it was not seeking a change in state laws on workplace vaccines. Registered nurses have a vaccination rate of 74%. ONA has a long history of promoting and delivering free vaccines while protecting the privacy of healthcare data individuals, said Scott Palmer, union spokesman. We are now not seeking a change in Oregon statutes regarding immunizations in the workplace. We will continue to discuss the most effective ways to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are accessible and equal for all Oregonians. Palmer added that corporations have other tools at their disposal to use to raise vaccination rates instead of terminating people. We believe there is much more work corporations can do to protect workers and raise vaccination rates before Oregonians start firing during a pandemic, Palmer said. Corporations must first provide a safe workplace and support workers by providing adequate safety equipment, vaccine education, paid leave for vaccine appointments, paid leave covering potential vaccine side effects and benefits employee compensation for workers in high-risk environments that contract -19 at work. Health care corporations can do more to make immunization an easy choice for all Oregonians. Misinformation remains a concern In rural Oregon, vaccination rates of health care workers are low, a trend line similar to the general public. Grant, Harney, Lake and Malheur counties each have health care worker vaccination rates of 50% or less, state data show. Harney County has the lowest rate at 43%. Lane County has a vaccination rate of health care workers of 75%, the sixth highest in the state. Benton County has the highest rate at 82%. The Oregon Health Care Association, which represents the long-term and aging housing industry, said health care workers continue to be reluctant to get vaccinated. Our staff is exposed to the same vaccine misinformation online and their daily lives as other Oregons, the group said in a statement. Some providers have been able to achieve high levels of vaccination, but others continue to see reluctance among staff, the group said. There are 21 active outbreaks of COVID-19, a total of 188 cases in nursing homes and other congregation facilities in Oregon, state data released Wednesday show. In Lane County, there are four active outbreak living facilities for seniors and other congregation facilities. More:COVID blast at Florence-assisted living facilities infects 25 residents and staff so far You can contact Ben Botkin at [email protected] or via Twitter @ BenBotkin1.

