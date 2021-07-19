Inequality lies behind violent unrest in South AfricaExBulletin

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We want to turn to South Africa, which has just gone through one of its most violent weeks in decades – the worst violence, indeed, since the end of the racial segregation known as apartheid. More than 100 people have died and many more have been arrested following a wave of protests, riots and looting. The immediate spark for the protests was the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma, but our next guest says there is much more to it than that.

Eusebius McKaiser is a Johannesburg-based South African political analyst and broadcaster. He recently wrote an article for The Washington Post entitled “Do Not Look to the Deepest Roots After Violence and Robbery in South Africa.”

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER: The single biggest deep cause of what we see playing is the levels of inequality in South African society that logically at some point would have ended in social unrest. We have 74% of unemployed youth, not in educational institutions, nor in training institutions where they can get skills to learn new professions that they can use within the labor market. We have a Gini coefficient that elevates us right there with countries like Brazil, competing for the horrible disgrace of being one of the most unequal nations on Earth, whether by income, wealth or fortune. Half of the population is chronically poor and we have economic growth that is almost close to 0%. We had an economic recession even before the pandemic.

So the structural realities about life in South Africa when it comes to the state of the economy are such that you have a small number of people at the top who are rich, a middle class of insecure species, and then you have a basis mass of people on the frontiers of society. This, to me, is a very important part of the explanation for what is happening in South Africa right now.

MARTIN: Why would the arrest of Zuma – the arrest of the former president – be the spark that started this? Is loyalty to him so deep that it would start this? Do he – forgive me. I have to ask, did he provoke her in some way?

MCKAISER: During the presidency of Jacob Zuma, we basically had the South African state sold to the top bidders in the private sector, in particular an infamous family from India, the Gupta family, who were friends of Jacob Zuma. And so you have had an evacuation from the state of South Africa, completely state-owned entities, for example, being looted, large-scale corruption by civil servants, directors, generals who are important, civil servants of the rank of up.

And so what you have are literally hundreds of guilty people who are not yet in jail. And they are part of the Jacob Zuma faction within the ruling African National Congress that has an interest in ensuring that constitutionality does not flourish because if the rule of law is established – and there is no more beautiful symbol of the rule of law it is being animated than a former -president who is in prison – then who are you as a member of a lower level of a criminal network to not be after? So there are a lot of politicians in South Africa, a lot of public servants, a lot of businessmen who have an interest in making sure the legal system is undermined, because if the legal system is animated, they could all end up in jail like Jacob Zuma. So it’s a pretty perverted incentive to defend it.

MARTIN: This clearly has a deep flow here. But I want to go back to something you said a few minutes ago, which is that, you know, more than two decades have passed since the end of apartheid in South Africa. And yet – and you are saying, according to the World Bank and other measures, South Africa is one of the most, if not the most economically unequal, countries in the world. Why is she?

MCKAISER: So a fact is historic, but it does not let the ruling party fixate. But for the sake of completeness, let us state it. Undoubtedly, we inherited a racist apartheid state that, by the model itself, excluded millions of Black people from opportunities for self-actualization, including economic self-actualization. And so, the state of South Africa had to be reconceptualized and re-proposed for a democratic era in which political freedom had to be transferred to economic freedom as soon as possible.

But, Michelle, what happened in South Africa is unfortunately an example of what happens when you think you should be the exception to post-colonial history instead of being cautious and humble. As a liberation movement – with other liberation movements, they did an excellent job with the help of the international community and sanctions and everything else to crack down on the racist government of the National Party and oust them. But they were unwilling to govern the morning after Nelson Mandela became the first president. And so there is a failure to establish institutions and mechanisms that can then create the conditions for business to flourish, investment to come to the country, and ultimately for millions of South Africans to have jobs, jobs, jobs with which realize individual potential and live well.

MARTIN: What is the meaning in place now? Is there any sense of urgency? Does it make any sense what the road ahead might be?

MCKAISER: The real problem, Michel, is that we have to end up in a country that is economically fairer, which means dealing with inequality – not just low growth, but especially inequality, because as I pointed out in part, it is inequality, even more than low growth, even more than high unemployment associated with free acts of violence. But what is the missing middle step? Leadership and action plan. And the vacuum of leadership within the political body is why there is still some despair. We need a very large civil society to try and compensate for the lack of political leadership.

MARTIN: Is there any reason for hope now?

MCKAISER: The reason for hope is that South Africans rely on their memory of when they were – when we were on the verge, wisely and always managed to restrain ourselves. If you think so, Michel, two weeks ago, we were praised by the world for the example of imprisoning a former president. So is the history of South Africa. It is a pendulum that continues to swing. We have hopeful moments and hopeless moments, and hopefully this hopeless moment does not last too long.

MARTIN: This was Eusebius McKaiser, a political analyst and broadcaster in South Africa. We arrived in Johannesburg. Mr. McKaiser, thank you so much for spending this time with us today.

MCKAISER: Thanks for your nice questions. Thank you very much.

