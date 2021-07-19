Big reef Obstacle to ‘recovery’ but experts say progress will be threatened by climate-related concerns

The Great Barrier Reef is experiencing a rare window of recovery due to a weather outage and bleaching events according to recent observations by marine scientists.

Main points: Coral cover is rising across the Great New Rock

The “recovery window” is due to an interruption of climate-related concerns

Experts believe that progress can be short-lived

According to the Australian Institute of Marine Science Summary Annual Report on Coral Gum Condition, published today, conditions have been relatively good for coral recovery during 2020-21.

Researchers observed 127 reefs and found that at least 69 had seen an increase in hard coral cover since they were last surveyed.

“It shows that the recovery is going well, after a particularly worrying decade of concerns before that,” said monitoring team leader Mike Emslie.

“We have had very few acute concerns this year,” Dr Emslie said.

“There were no steady heat waves leading to coral bleaching, there were no major tropical cyclones.

“Basically the Great Barrier Reef has taken a breath.”

AIMS researchers have been drawn to the Great Barrier Reef to conduct surveys. ( Supplied: Australian Institute of Marine Science )

The improvements come after the Great Barrier Reef experienced the most widespread whitening event on record early last year.

Dr Emslie said most of the increase in coral cover was driven by the usual, fast-growing tables and coral ramifications.

However, he said these corals were the most vulnerable.

“Their rapid growth comes at little cost, their skeletons are not as dense as other corals,” Dr Emslie said.

AIMS has warned that the Great Barrier Reef recovery it is currently experiencing is likely to be short-lived with the “highlighting” of climate-related concerns.

“The biggest risk to the rocks moving forward is climate change,” said AIMS chief executive Paul Hardisty.

“We need to reduce emissions if the Great Barrier Reef and frankly other reefs around the world continue to exist in the state in which we know them today,” Dr Hardisty said.

Dr. Paul Hardisty gave an update on the condition of the gum in Townsville. ( ABC North Qld: Chloe Chomicki )

The World Heritage Committee, which is under UNESCO, made a draft recommendation to list the Great Barrier Reef as “at risk” in June.

The decision is expected to be finalized at a meeting in China in the coming days.

AIMS declined to comment on the World Heritage Committee recommendation.

However, research program leader Britta Schaffelke said recent observations of the Great Barrier Reef did not change the grim picture given by the institute in 2019.

“The opinion report estimated that the future outlook for the tire was very weak,” Dr Schaffelke said.

“The forecast for the future of rubber is still very weak due to the risks of climate change and other factors.”

‘Incredible moment’

Richard Leck of the World Wildlife Fund said the report showed a story of hope and a warning.

“It’s great to see that the reef still has stability and we’ve seen some significant jumps in coral species,” he said.

“Butthis is an extremely rare moment at a time when we have not had extreme heat events or thorn crown eruptions.

“These events are more likely to continue in the future.”

Mr Leck said the report strengthened the arguments for listing the Great Barrier Reef as “at risk”.

“This report reinforces the importance of the decision facing the World Heritage Committee this week,” he said.