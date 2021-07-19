Alberta under a dense fog of smoke from the fire while remaining adviser on poor air quality





There was another drop in Calgarys air quality on Sunday due to the smoke from the fires as the city reached 10, or very high, on the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) scale. Very high AQHI values ​​are being reported in most of Alberta, including Edmonton and Lethbridge, and are expected to remain high through the middle of the week in the central and northern regions. Smoke can cause a number of health issues, including pain and watering of the eyes, irritation of the nose and irritation of the sinuses, as well as coughing and headaches. Read more: Indigenous leaders call for provincial emergency as fires spread More serious symptoms include shortness of breath, shortness of breath and severe coughing. People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly affected by air pollution. The story goes down the ad Pediatric Respirology Dr. Anne Hicks said it is not safe for anyone to be outside when there is a high level of smoke level. For any person, even a healthy adult, when you reach a certain level of respiratory irritation you are causing inflammation and lung damage, Hicks said. Trends A shocking selfie captures the exact moment when lightning struck 3 brothers and sisters

Can a business stop unvaccinated customers? Here is what we know She said the impacts are worst for children, the elderly and people with asthma and COPD. Everyone has to be careful. Even if you do not have asthma, if you feel very short of breath, check, said Hicks. You may be tempted to wear a mask to block smoke. Hicks said very small particles from the smoke are not filtered out by face masks worn to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, Hicks said the masks can help reduce symptoms, such as sore throat, caused by larger particles in the smoke. I think it may be helpful and can reduce the overall irritation you are experiencing from the smoke, but it is not a substitute for staying inside, Hicks said. Alberta Health Services says there are several ways to reduce exposure to airborne particles: Close and close all windows and exterior doors, including attached garage doors.

Lower the oven thermostats and oven fans to the minimum setting. Do not try to turn off the pilot light.

If you have an air conditioner, keep the fresh air intake and filter clean to prevent the introduction of smoke into nature.

Avoid steering fans, such as home fans or fresh air ventilation systems that bring more smoky outside air inside.

Switch all floor logs to the closed position.

Close fire dampers on wood-burning fires. The story goes down the ad Albertans are also advised to avoid strenuous activities. On Friday, the city of Calgary issued a fire ban to limit combustion that could contribute to poor air quality. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

