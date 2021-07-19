Thomas Appointed CEO of the Arkansas World Trade Center





Photo presented Denise Thomas

ROGERS, Ark. – Denise Thomas, a longtime trade director at the Arkansas World Trade Center, has been named the center’s next leader, making her the first Black woman to become CEO of a World Trade Center in the United States.

Thomas, who oversaw trade in Africa, Europe and the Middle East, replaces W. Dan Hendrix, the center’s president and first CEO. Hendrix retired in June after more than a decade running downtown Arkansas.

“I have great shoes to fill. Dan worked hard to lay an incredible foundation,” Thomas said. “The center has helped increase opportunities for bilateral trade with Arkansas businesses. I am optimistic about the future role that Natural State and the center will play on the global stage.”

Hendrix, who has worked with Thomas for nearly 15 years, said her stance on global trade and her excellent reputation will help the center function as the state’s link to international trade.

“Denise is a 14-year veteran of the mall and is respected internationally as well as nationwide,” Hendrix said.

“She will bring enthusiasm and professionalism to her role as she continues to develop international trade for Arkansas companies and we continue our trade mission, trade show and trade diplomacy activities that are essential to Arkansas exports,” he said.

Thomas, a native of California, began her economic development career in 1998 in Florida at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

There she worked with the U.S. Small Business Administration to create a networking center for entrepreneurs that combined several chambers of commerce and small business development organizations, creating a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs in one place. She was later appointed to oversee the sharing of diversity, equality and inclusion of the Jacksonville room.

Thomas moved to Arkansas in 2002 and joined Walmart as a senior recruiter. She worked closely with hiring managers to build strategic teams in various markets, both domestically and internationally.

Thomas joined the Arkansas World Trade Center five years later, becoming one of its earliest staff members.

“Denise has been an asset to the Arkansas World Trade Center, and I am pleased that she will enter this new role where she can use her expertise to build and expand successful international partnerships,” said U.S. Senator John Boozman, who helped establish the center in 2007.

“She has been a leader in developing opportunities for Arkansas businesses in the global market and I look forward to continuing to work together to support our businesses and boost economic growth across the Native State.”

John Drew, president of the World Association of Shopping Centers, said Thomas’ tireless efforts to educate other members about trade and commerce activities have made him an invaluable asset.

“She is excellent at mentoring and has educated many of our members on how to do this job and how to do it successfully,” Drew said. “She is just an unwavering man.”

The Center was established to increase Arkansas’ trade and exports by connecting Arkansas businesses with the world through international trade services. The Center is part of the University of Arkansas Office of Economic Development and serves as the trade promotion arm for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, was the mayor of Rogers when the center was founded. He has worked closely with the center over the past decade and said he looks forward to helping Thomas “promote a bold and comprehensive trading strategy”.

“Denise is a skilled professional leader and highly respected in international trade and business,” Womack said. “Her expertise and commitment to strengthening opportunities and economic development in Arkansas will continue to serve the World Trade Center and the state at large.”

Arkansas exports remained strong in 2019, accounting for $ 6.2 billion in trade while supporting more than a quarter of the state’s workforce. according to data compiled by the Center.

Arkansas small businesses played a vital role in international trade. Nearly 80% of exporters in Arkansas were small businesses. In recent years, trade-related jobs in Arkansas have grown six times faster than total employment, paid up to 18% more than similar places in non-exporting firms, and proved safer. Moreover, international trade in Arkansas has spread to more than 160 countries.

“I am pleased that Mrs. Thomas will lead the Arkansas World Trade Center into this next phase of growth,” said Mike Preston, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce. “Over the past 14 years, she has demonstrated the highest levels of knowledge and experience that have allowed Arkansas to gain a reputation on the global stage as an incredible state for doing business. She is highly respected here at home and abroad. , and I have every confidence that the Arkansas World Trade Center is in big hands. ”

