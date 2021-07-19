International
Thomas Appointed CEO of the Arkansas World Trade Center
ROGERS, Ark. – Denise Thomas, a longtime trade director at the Arkansas World Trade Center, has been named the center’s next leader, making her the first Black woman to become CEO of a World Trade Center in the United States.
Thomas, who oversaw trade in Africa, Europe and the Middle East, replaces W. Dan Hendrix, the center’s president and first CEO. Hendrix retired in June after more than a decade running downtown Arkansas.
“I have great shoes to fill. Dan worked hard to lay an incredible foundation,” Thomas said. “The center has helped increase opportunities for bilateral trade with Arkansas businesses. I am optimistic about the future role that Natural State and the center will play on the global stage.”
Hendrix, who has worked with Thomas for nearly 15 years, said her stance on global trade and her excellent reputation will help the center function as the state’s link to international trade.
“Denise is a 14-year veteran of the mall and is respected internationally as well as nationwide,” Hendrix said.
“She will bring enthusiasm and professionalism to her role as she continues to develop international trade for Arkansas companies and we continue our trade mission, trade show and trade diplomacy activities that are essential to Arkansas exports,” he said.
Thomas, a native of California, began her economic development career in 1998 in Florida at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.
There she worked with the U.S. Small Business Administration to create a networking center for entrepreneurs that combined several chambers of commerce and small business development organizations, creating a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs in one place. She was later appointed to oversee the sharing of diversity, equality and inclusion of the Jacksonville room.
Thomas moved to Arkansas in 2002 and joined Walmart as a senior recruiter. She worked closely with hiring managers to build strategic teams in various markets, both domestically and internationally.
Thomas joined the Arkansas World Trade Center five years later, becoming one of its earliest staff members.
“Denise has been an asset to the Arkansas World Trade Center, and I am pleased that she will enter this new role where she can use her expertise to build and expand successful international partnerships,” said U.S. Senator John Boozman, who helped establish the center in 2007.
“She has been a leader in developing opportunities for Arkansas businesses in the global market and I look forward to continuing to work together to support our businesses and boost economic growth across the Native State.”
John Drew, president of the World Association of Shopping Centers, said Thomas’ tireless efforts to educate other members about trade and commerce activities have made him an invaluable asset.
“She is excellent at mentoring and has educated many of our members on how to do this job and how to do it successfully,” Drew said. “She is just an unwavering man.”
The Center was established to increase Arkansas’ trade and exports by connecting Arkansas businesses with the world through international trade services. The Center is part of the University of Arkansas Office of Economic Development and serves as the trade promotion arm for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, was the mayor of Rogers when the center was founded. He has worked closely with the center over the past decade and said he looks forward to helping Thomas “promote a bold and comprehensive trading strategy”.
“Denise is a skilled professional leader and highly respected in international trade and business,” Womack said. “Her expertise and commitment to strengthening opportunities and economic development in Arkansas will continue to serve the World Trade Center and the state at large.”
Arkansas exports remained strong in 2019, accounting for $ 6.2 billion in trade while supporting more than a quarter of the state’s workforce. according to data compiled by the Center.
Arkansas small businesses played a vital role in international trade. Nearly 80% of exporters in Arkansas were small businesses. In recent years, trade-related jobs in Arkansas have grown six times faster than total employment, paid up to 18% more than similar places in non-exporting firms, and proved safer. Moreover, international trade in Arkansas has spread to more than 160 countries.
“I am pleased that Mrs. Thomas will lead the Arkansas World Trade Center into this next phase of growth,” said Mike Preston, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce. “Over the past 14 years, she has demonstrated the highest levels of knowledge and experience that have allowed Arkansas to gain a reputation on the global stage as an incredible state for doing business. She is highly respected here at home and abroad. , and I have every confidence that the Arkansas World Trade Center is in big hands. ”
About U of an Economic Development Office: Economic Development works to expand economic opportunities and prosperity in Arkansas through the development of innovative talent, research and technology, community service, and country-building strategies. As the state’s leading university and a land-granting institution, the University of Arkansas is committed to engaging, collaborating, and providing information to residents, businesses, and government and civilian entities to make sustainable advances in economic capacity and quality. of the country.
For the University of Arkansas: As Arkansas’s leading institution, U e A offers a competitive international education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, U e A contributes more than $ 2.2 billion for the Arkansas economy through learning new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and job development, discovery through research and creative activity, while also providing training in professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation ranks the U.S. A among the top 3% of U.S. colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity. US World News and Report ranks U A among the best public universities in the country. See how U-A works to build a better world Arkansas Search News.
Sources
2/ https://news.uark.edu/articles/57209/thomas-named-ceo-of-world-trade-center-arkansas
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]