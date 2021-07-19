Two Iranian warships spotted near the English Channel

Two Iranian warships are near the English Channel, according to satellite photos reviewed by USNI News. The ships are thought to head to the Baltic Sea to represent Iran at a July 25th naval parade off the coast of St. Petersburg to commemorate the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy.

Couple, frigate IRINSSahand and the former IRINS warship turned into an oil tanker Makran, sailed to the west coast of Africa and passed Spain and France before approaching the south coast of England. Leaving Iran in April with weapons and possibly refined fuel, the duo initially thought of heading for Venezuela before staying off the coast of Senegal and then heading for the North Atlantic.

With a high degree of confidence, we believe we have a visual confirmation of the Iranian naval vessel, IRISN MAKRAN, sailing by boat. The dimensions, the deck and the lack of AIS all show it. Customers have now received visuals via SMS & Heads Up of our website. – TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) July 17, 2021

As ships pass through the English Channel, NATO is likely to closely monitor warships. Until clear pictures emerge, the question remains whether the converted tanker still has fast boats that were transporting on board or going low in the water, indicating that it may have been loaded with gas or refined oil.

The ship has slowly overtaken a light frigate, or what Iran calls destroyers, as a companion. Based on sporadic broadcasts of the Automated Identification System (AIS) tracked through MarineTraffic.com, the ships stayed for about a week away from Dakar, Senegal. AIS broadcasts have been persistent and vague, but open source intelligence experts have been able to keep a reasonable track on their real path.

When Makran it was first seen in November 2020, the ship was thought by Western observers to be a forward-based ship. This equated its role with that of the US Navy Expeditionary Naval Base (ESB) ships, such as the USS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams (ESB-4). ESBs act as a floating base for operations and can support or support a range of small boats and aircraft. Makran has exercised with the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and mini-submarines for special forces, implying an amphibious combat role. The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran has two forward-built ships, though both are much smaller than Makran.

Makran is a unique warship that entered service with the Iranian Navy in January. Although the exact definitions vary from navy to navy, there is a common notion of what destroyers, frigates, and cruisers are. And it’s the same for naval assistants like oils, submarine tenders and hospital ships. The status of the converted oil tanker is still unclear. There is a natural doubt that Iran can use Makran as a blockade smuggling, fueling sanctioned allies under the legal protection of a warship. While naval aides can support humanitarian efforts, using one to circumvent sanctions is a new test of international norms. Although there have been cases of surface fighters and submarines being used to transport high value cargo, Makran is increasing its survival by using international law.

The base ship forward label is not completely incorrect. Makran is equipped with a large helipad but has no hangars and can place small or mini-submarines from its deck. But when it sailed from Iran in May, it appeared to be on a transport mission, delivering seven rocket ships to a foreign country, according to reported U.S. claims about the ship’s destination and satellite photos of its cargo. And it was later determined by USNI News that it was likely fully loaded with oil or fuel. When not heading to Venezuela, the other possible destination was thought to be Syria.

Iran has exported fuel to Venezuela and Iran despite international sanctions. However, some shipments were condemned by the US in August 2020, four shipments were seized. Earlier, in July 2019, the tanker Hiri 1 the shipment of Iranian oil destined for Syria was blocked in Gibraltar.

All the tanks involved were merchant ships. But Makran is a naval aide, who provides her with some protection under international law. As a naval aide, he is classified as a warship and is therefore entitled to sovereign immunity. Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, it is immune from the jurisdiction of any other state. So she, or her cargo, could not be seized in the same way as civilian ships.

However there is an exchange. Being a naval aide, in time of war he has no right to combat rights during armed conflict. This means that it can not carry out legitimate attacks. So long-range anti-ship missiles, like those transported on another Iranian-based forward ship, Shahid Roudaki, could not be equipped with reliability. ButMakran there are none of these, only helicopters, short-range cannon, or six autocanon positions and machine guns are equipped. And as US Navy aides, it can carry out the full range of naval support missions in peace or war.

whether Makran ultimately delivers its cargo to Syria, or any other customer, then can prove the case for this new category of warship. However, only countries aiming to lift international sanctions or embargoes can follow a similar concept.

