Mumbai Rain: At least 31 people dead after torrential rains swept through the city





Twenty-one people were killed in the Mumbai suburb of Chembur, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, while 10 people were killed on the outskirts of Vikhroli according to Satya Pradhan , General Director of India National Disaster Response Force.

Rescue efforts continued throughout the night, with workers digging through mud and debris to find survivors.

Mumbai water supply also affected after flooding of a treatment plant, the city municipal corporation said on Twitter. He added that the storm and “ extremely heavy rainfall “would continue in isolated places.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of those killed.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of the walls in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai,” Modi wrote on Twitter. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with grieving families.” In the 24 hours ending Monday morning local time, Mumbai Airport recorded more than 250 millimeters (9.8 inches) of rainfall, according to data analyzed by CNN Weather. Mumbai, a city of 12 million, regularly experiences heavy rainfall during the July-September monsoon season. Rain often causes buildings to collapse – especially in poor neighborhoods known to house illegal or poorly constructed housing. According to a STUDY by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, central India experienced a threefold increase in extreme rainfall events prevalent from 1950 to 2015. Long dry spells have been shattered by extreme rainfall eruptions, leaving hundreds of thousands vulnerable to impending dangers. with him. In July 2019, at least 43 people were killed from heavy rainfall in the city. A dam that exploded near Ratnagiri district destroyed seven villages, a commander of the National Disaster Response Force told CNN. In 2005, floods in the state of Maharashtra killed more than 1,000 people – including 410 from Mumbai, according to a study from the United Nations Human Settlement Program. The Meteorological Department of India recorded 940 millimeters (37 inches) of rain in the city, making it one of the worst extreme weather events the city has experienced.

