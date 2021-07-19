



Fifteen diplomatic missions call for an urgent end to the offensive, hours after the Doha meeting failed to agree on a ceasefire.

Fifteen diplomatic missions and the NATO envoy to Kabul have joined hands to urge the Taliban to halt military offensives across Afghanistan, just hours after a peaceful meeting in Doha failed to agree on a ceasefire. A senior delegation of Afghan leaders met with the Taliban political leadership in the Qatari capital over the past two days, but a Taliban statement issued late Sunday did not mention a halt to the growing violence of Afghans. This Eid al-Adha, the Taliban must lay down their arms for good and show the world their commitment to the peace process, 15 missions and the NATO envoy said, referring to Muslim Tuesday holidays in Afghanistan. The joint statement was supported by Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Union Delegation, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Britain and the United States, and senior NATO civilian representatives. -s. The Taliban offensive is in direct contradiction to their claim to support a negotiated solution, the joint statement said. This has resulted in the loss of innocent Afghan lives, including through persistent targeted killings, displacement of civilians, looting and burning of buildings, destruction of vital infrastructure, and damage to communications networks. During the last Eid holiday, the Taliban have called for temporary ceasefires, saying they wanted to allow Afghans to cross them peacefully. This time there was no such announcement, as the Taliban make rapid territorial gains at almost unprecedented levels of fighting across the country. The group has been encouraged as foreign forces near a full withdrawal after 20 years of fighting, cutting off a large part across the country, capturing hundreds of districts, capturing key border crossings and besieging provincial capitals. Monday’s statement by the 15 missions also condemned human rights abuses, such as attempts to close schools and media outlets reported by the media in areas recently captured by the Taliban, which has previously denied allegations of tilla. Afghan security forces at a checkpoint near the Spin Boldak border with Pakistan [M Sadiq/EPA] Meetings between Afghan and Taliban leaders in Doha discussed ways to reach a political solution to end the conflict, the chairman of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council, Abdullah Abdullah, who was part of the talks, said on Monday. We agreed to continue talks, to seek a political solution to the current crisis, to avoid civilian casualties, to facilitate humanitarian aid and medical supplies to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Abdullah said on Twitter. A Taliban statement late Sunday night added: “Both sides agreed on the need for an expedition to the peace talks in order to find a just and lasting solution to the current issue in Afghanistan as soon as possible.” Peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan interlocutors began in September last year but have failed to make any progress. Taliban spokesman in Doha Mohammed Naeem also denied media reports that the group had agreed to an Eid truce in exchange for the release of its prisoners.

