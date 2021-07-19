Two athletes tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Olympic Village

With less than a week before the start of the opening ceremonies at this year’s games in Tokyo, at least two players on the South African football team have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Olympic Village.

The two players, Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi, are the first athletes to test positive for the coronavirus at the site of the Olympic Village in the Japanese capital. A video analyst for the team, Mario Masha, also came out positive.

All three were isolated, along with those who were in close contact with them.

The organizers of the games did not mention the names of the athletes, but said they were “non-Japanese”. Their test results were confirmed by the South African Football Association.

In a statement, the association said the team “has followed all the relevant rules, protocols and procedures of the Olympic Games along with the arrival routines of the Pre-Games and the Games”.

The association also noted that the rest of the team has come out negatively.

The players were tested negative before leaving for Japan

The medical chief of the team, Dr. Phatho Zondi, said each member of the South Africa Team was tested negative twice using PCR tests within 96 hours of departure for Tokyo.

“The timing of the positive results suggests that the PCR test in these individuals was done during the incubation period of the infection, which is how they can be negative in South Africa and then positive in Japan,” said Dr. Zondi in the statement. “They are now in isolation where they will continue to be monitored and will not be allowed to train or have any physical contact with the rest of the team.”

A fourth member of the South African delegation also came out positively outside the Olympic Village. Rugby coach Neil Powel went to an isolation facility in Kagashimo, where the country’s Seventh team is completing its training camp.

Olympic organizers also announced on Sunday that a third athlete tested positive, but did not identify the player other than saying they would not be staying at the Olympic Village and are also “non-Japanese”. according to the Associated Press.

Concern is growing in Japan as positive results emerge

The announcement of new cases comes at a time of deep shock within Japan over the wisdom of holding games, with Tokyo already under his fourth state of emergency since the beginning of the pandemic. With the rate of vaccination in the country lagging behind those in the United States and much of Europe, there are fears that an influx of thousands from around the world could trigger new outbreaks. State of emergency means no spectators during the games within the capital, but even without international fans, more than 18,000 people are expected to come for the games.

Although the results announced Sunday are the first cases to appear in athletes, there are growing concerns that others will be positive before the race starts later this week.

So far, more than 45 Games-related people have come out positive since the beginning of July, most of them contractors. This includes Ryu Seung-min of South Korea, who on Saturday became the first member of the International Olympic Committee to come out positive after arriving in Tokyo.

What precautions exist

Originally scheduled for July 2020, the games were delayed due to pandemic, giving organizers time to try and put measures in place to keep athletes, staff and locals safe.

Japanese officials and officials with the Olympic organizing committee have tried to limit interactions between people living in Japan and athletes and others who are coming to the Games.

Those who come for games, including journalists, are being separated from everyone else upon arrival in Tokyo. They must have taken two negative tests before flying inside and been given another test upon arrival. While in quarantine, they are tested once a day to make sure they are not positive.

While there are security measures in place, most Japanese citizens have said they do not want the games to go ahead. Less than a quarter of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated.

