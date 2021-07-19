



As nightclubs across England opened their doors for the first time in 16 months and people hugged on crowded dance floors at dawn on Monday, the nation that had imposed one of the strictest and longest blockades in the world removed almost all legal restrictions on social interactions. But Freedom Day, as the long-awaited and long-delayed story has been labeled in the British media, is a moment fraught with danger and not a bit of confusion. Case numbers have continued to rise, reaching levels observed during the peak of the previous wave of Britains virus in January, albeit with more than half the population fully vaccinated, and particularly comprehensive coverage among older and more vulnerable people, fraction of those in past waves. Even when legal restrictions were lifted, hundreds of thousands of people were undergoing 10-day quarantine as part of the National Health Service’s tracking and isolation program, highly driven by an official app that automatically uses users who have come in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

More than 500,000 people were identified in the first week of July approaching 1 per cent of the Englands population and the increase in cases likely to have pushed the figure above. Just hours before the rules were lifted, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to go into self-isolation on his own after the health secretary of his governments came out positive. Mr Johnson had initially said he would participate in a pilot program that would allow him to avoid quarantine, but he turned the course around within hours after a furious public backlash. The isolation cascade has begun to cause staff shortages in pubs, restaurants and other workplaces. London Underground Metropolitan Line closed on Saturday evening because so many staff members were identified by the app. In the video message recorded to the country’s prime ministers, Checkers, Mr Johnson also called for caution when he said it was time to move away from government rules into a new era of personal responsibility. If we do not do it now we have to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it? he said, adding that it would be a greater risk to reopen in the winter, when the virus would spread more easily and health systems would be under greater pressure.

But we must do it carefully. Weve remembered that this virus is unfortunately still there. Cases are growing, we can see the extreme climbing of the Delta variant. Despite a strong vaccination program, the government has resisted linking vaccination status to restrictions like those recently announced in France. Starting in August, anyone in that country without a health permit that indicates they have recently been vaccinated or tested negative will not be admitted to restaurants, cafes or cinemas and will not be able to travel long distances by train. In England, it will be up to businesses to decide their policies and individuals to decide what level of risk they are satisfied with. Face masks are no longer required by law, although the government still awaits and recommends them indoors. Patrons can gather once again in pubs. There are no restrictions on the size of the meetings, allowing large weddings and funeral services to resume. Concerts, sporting events and theaters can be turned into business, as usual, if they choose to do so. The move is intended to help boost a hit economy, but the British pound fell to a three-month low in early trading on Monday as investors watched Englands experiment cautiously. And not all of Britain is moving at the same pace. Scotland has allowed pubs and restaurants to reopen but restrictions on outdoor meetings remain, workers’ return to offices has been delayed and face masks will still be mandatory.

Restrictions are set to be eased in Northern Ireland on July 26 and in Wales on August 7. But the British public is accustomed to the sudden shifts in pandemic politics. Even after Mr. Johnson promised that, this time, easing restrictions would be irreversible, there had already been talk in government circles of possible restrictions in the fall.

