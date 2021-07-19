Migration and deaths from coves depriving the poorest nations of health workers | Global development

The loss of health workers on the front line dying from Covid across the globe is being added to hospitals in developing countries by trained medical staff leaving to help pandemic efforts abroad, according to experts.

With new Covid waves in Africa, and with Latin America and Asia facing incessant health emergencies, the number of deaths of health workers by Covid-19 in May was at least 115,000, according to the World Health Organization. Its general manager, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, acknowledged that data is scarce and the true figure is likely to be much higher.

In richer countries, the proportion of physicians and nurses trained or born abroad has increased by two decades. But the double blows of the death and migration pandemics are leaving behind knowledge gaps in already fragile health systems, where poor wages and conditions are forcing staff to leave, lawyers and health workers say.

Global health specialists are launching initiatives to protect medical staff and stimulate them not to be tempted abroad.

Women in Global Health, an international network advocating for equality, has jointly launched what it calls a new social contract for women in the health and care workforce. Workforce Initiative for Equal Gender Health and Care, a partnership between the WHO, Women in Global Health and the French government, aims to strengthen policies to invest and protect workers.

Health workers are exhausted, many want to leave. We have no chance of losing a single worker at this time, says Dr. Roopa Dhatt, Executive Director of Women in Global Health. Investing in women is the best investment we can make for our future and the future of health security.

Nurses use a Zumba fitness watch to help them cope with work situations during a coronavirus outbreak at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, in May last year. Photograph: Njeri Mwangi / Reuters

The world is dependent on women to provide health and care services, Ghebreyesus told Generation Equality Forum, where the first round of commitments for the initiative was announced on 1 July.

Women make up about 90% of all nurses and midwives, close to 50% of all doctors and make up 70% of all health and care workers worldwide.

This support requires us to ask ourselves tough questions about workplace conditions and equality, including how we value and reward women in the health and care workforce, Ghebreyesus said. And how do we guarantee that jobs are free from discrimination, violence, sexual exploitation and abuse.

As governments including those of Mexico, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Liberia commit to gender policy initiative, Dhatt said millions of health and care workers were unpaid or underpaid and had no access to Covid vaccines.

We need to provide incentives for women to stay, Dhatt said.

The global south has long supplied much of the human resources to health systems in the northern hemisphere. And as the UK, US and Europe have struggled under the weight of their respective pandemics, the demand for imported medical expertise has intensified.

In all the richest countries in the world, almost 25% of doctors and 16% of nurses were born abroad, according to a summary by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Published in May, it examined how rich countries have sought to attract staff from developing countries in response to the pandemic.

He acknowledged that staffed countries were already struggling to make ends meet in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK started its rapid boost Health and Care Visa in 2020 to attract more health workers from developing countries even when the government drastically reduced its foreign aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of national revenue, against OECD advice and the establishment global health systems at risk, according to academics.

The Philippines is the largest contributor of nurses to rich countries, OECD data shows. India provides the highest number of doctors and the second highest number of migrant nurses.

Mitigating the urge for professionals to leave their countries requires policies to strengthen international cooperation, especially development assistance and technical assistance abroad, to help less advanced countries establish sufficient health power, and to strengthen their health systems, the OECD report said.

The Philippine Nurses Association in the UK has raised concerns regarding the disproportionately high death rate between the NHS and social care staff from the Philippines, saying nationality had the highest mortality of all ethnicities, at around 20%. The group created a special helpline for Filipino health workers and their families as a result. In the US, more than 30% of the nurses who died from Covid were Philippines, although they make up only 4% of the registered nurses in the countries, according to United National Nurses REUNION

Medical staff treat patients in a tent at a temporary Covid isolation facility in the car park of the National Kidney and Transplant Hospital in Manila, Philippines, April 2020. Photos: Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

In the Philippines, two prominent specialists died from Covid in March 2020: pediatric surgeon Leandro Resurreccion III and Salvacion Sally R Gatchalian, president of the Philippine Pediatric Association.

Gatchalian helped create the Philippine Coalition Against Tuberculosis and led an initiative for TB in children, while Resurreccion was praised for returning from Australia to commit to the Philippine health service.

Highly skilled researchers are scarce in low- and middle-income countries, said Glenda Gray, president of the South African Medical Research Council, adding: “Any loss of scientists, whether through death or migration, is a concern. .

In fragile health systems, the knowledge lost when a community health worker or highly trained medical expert dies can have a long-term impact. And research suggests that migrating doctors costs low- and middle-income countries $ 16 billion ($ 11.5 billion) per year and lost medical knowledge contribute to excessive deaths.

With doctors and nurses emigrating by up to 50% from some African and Latin American countries, this may mean that more doctors born in these countries are working in the OECD area than in their countries of origin.

The African research community lost renowned HIV scientist Gita Ramjee from Covid in March 2020.

Gita was fundamental and inextricably linked to efforts to find solutions to prevent HIV in women. She was tireless in this pursuit, her persistence will never be forgotten, Gray said. Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS, said Ramjee’s loss was when the world needed him.

Psychological impact of deaths, infections and [increased workloads] urged many doctors to seek permission and, in the event of the manager refusing, some turned to resign from government hospitals, said Egyptian doctor Abdel Hamid Mahmoud.

Johan Fagan, an ear, nose and throat disease specialist at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, said policies such as the UK fast-track visa will encourage further migration.

These countries are not training enough of their healthcare professionals and are exploiting the workforce in developing countries, Fagan said. In a pandemic, this has a significant impact on our health system and how they were able to provide care.

Algerian Dr Al Arabi Bin Hara predicted a new exodus of skilled workers from his country, saying: Last year and earlier this year, it was the lowest number recorded in the emigration of doctors due to closed borders [a result] of measures imposed by the pandemic.

The post-Covid phase will witness a massive flight of doctors, as long as the situation remains as it is and the suffering continues.

What hurts, Bin Hara said, is that hospitals and clinics in Europe, especially in France, were attracting Algerian doctors with critical specializations.

The elderly are in line for a Sinopharm vaccination after nurses at a hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, in March this year. Photos: Happy Kingdom / Getty Images

In Zimbabwe, a country with one of the highest levels of medical emigration, Dr Charles Moyo said Africa would face a healthcare crisis if the wave of health worker losses were not stopped.

The healthcare system is already strained by limited resources and by Covid. If more manpower is lost, the entire health care system could collapse, he said.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN), which has supported the Workforce Initiative for Equal Gender Health and Care, celebrated the WHO approval of the World Health Assemblies nursing and midwifery strategy, which presents policy priorities to support midwives and nurses.

ICN chief Howard Catton said the message was clear, adding: “We need to invest now in nursing education, leadership, jobs and internships, and we need member countries to master their new strategy and implement it.” tani.

Of course, the tragic irony is that if we had done this before, we would have had a more protected healthcare workforce and fewer of our colleagues would have died.